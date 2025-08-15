Prepare your home and family from floodwaters

Floodwaters can rise suddenly, sweep away cars, and damage homes. Learn how to assess your risk, safeguard your property, and stay safe before, during, and after a flood.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States. It doesn’t take a major hurricane to cause damage — even a few inches of water can ruin floors, compromise structures, and create long-term issues like mold. Floodwaters move fast, sweep away vehicles, and can turn routine streets into life-threatening hazards. “Turn around, don’t drown” remains a vital rule when roads are covered in water.

Flooding comes in many forms, each with its own dangers. Storm surge pushes coastal waters inland during hurricanes or high tides, often causing widespread destruction. Flash floods strike suddenly when rain overwhelms drainage systems, sending torrents through low-lying areas. River flooding develops over hours or days, but even moderate rises can sweep people and vehicles away, and 2 feet of moving water can carry large vehicles off roadways.

To understand whether your home is at risk, the FEMA Flood Map Service Center offers a free, interactive map. Enter your address to see if you live in a designated flood zone, and explore other areas to check on family, friends, or potential new homes. FEMA notes that these maps are the official source for flood hazard information and are updated regularly through local community programs like Risk MAP to reflect shifting weather patterns and development.

Even small amounts of water inside a home can be costly. One inch can damage flooring and furniture, while heavy rains may compromise a foundation. To protect yourself and your property, consider following the RISK framework:

R: Reduce your risk – Keep gutters clean, maintain a working sump pump, and report clogged storm drains. Take steps around your property to minimize water pooling.



I: Insure your risk – Standard homeowners insurance usually doesn’t cover flood damage. Ask your agent about flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program to protect your home and possessions.



S: Share information – Discuss flood risks with neighbors who may face similar hazards, especially in flood-prone areas.



K: Know your risk – Use tools like FEMA’s interactive maps, contact local emergency management offices, and stay informed about potential flooding events.

Flood insurance can be expensive, but it may save thousands of dollars if disaster strikes. In some areas, like parts of Texas, only about 7% of homes carry flood coverage, leaving many homeowners exposed to devastating financial loss.

An American flag flies on the porch of a home in a flooded neighborhood on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Preparation doesn’t stop at insurance. During an active flood, follow safety protocols: move to higher ground, obey evacuation orders, avoid floodwaters, and never attempt to drive through moving water. After the event, document any damage carefully, check food and medications, and assess your home for lingering hazards.

Being proactive can mean the difference between minor inconveniences and severe losses. Understanding the power of water, preparing your home, and knowing your flood risk can help you protect your family and property when heavy rains strike.