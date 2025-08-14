Erin intensifies into hurricane as it tracks near Puerto Rico, Leeward Islands

Hurricane Erin will continue to strengthen as it approaches the Leeward Island and Puerto Rico, where it will threaten with tropical downpours, pounding surf and strong winds.

Copied

Hurricane Erin has formed as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and will continue to rapidly strengthen this weekend and early next week. AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno breaks down potential impacts to the U.S.

Hurricane Erin will rapidly intensify into a powerful storm, and over the weekend, it is expected to pass close enough to Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands to unleash heavy rain, strong winds and pounding surf. AccuWeather meteorologists say a turn toward the west-northwest is likely before Erin reaches the islands. However, if that turn occurs later than expected, the threat of more significant impacts, including flooding and damaging wind, will increase.

Erin strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane late Friday morning. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is located about 460 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

A satellite image of Erin around the time it was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday morning. (NOAA)

"Atmospheric and oceanic conditions northeast of the Lesser Antilles will favor additional and rapid strengthening, with Erin to become a major Category 3 hurricane on Saturday," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Erin is forecast to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 hurricane on Monday.

As Erin strengthens, its wind field, heavy rain and thunderstorm activity will expand, covering a larger area. According to the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, the projected impact on the northern Caribbean currently rates less than one.

Bands of rain may produce torrential downpours and gusty winds, even though the eye of the storm is expected to pass north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

"Many of these bands may occur as the core of the storm has passed or is moving away," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rainfall in the northern Caribbean is 7 inches.

Areas where heavy rain persist or repeat will face the greatest risk of flash flooding and mudslides.

Wind gusts may be strong enough to cause minor property damage and trigger power outages. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind gusts in the northern Caribbean is 80 mph.

“Do not underestimate the power of a major hurricane even passing by offshore," DaSilva said. "These massive storms produce very rough surf and lethal rip currents that can impact beaches even hundreds of miles away.”

Very large swells near and north of the islands will create dangerous conditions for both small craft and large ocean-going vessels.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

After passing the Leewards and Puerto Rico during the first part of this weekend, Erin is forecast to track northeast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas later this weekend to early next week.

The greatest threats to these islands will come from dangerous surf and coastal flooding on the north-and northeast-facing beaches. If Erin tracks farther west before turning north, it could bring more serious and dangerous conditions to areas from Hispaniola to the Bahamas.

Beyond the Caribbean, Erin is forecast to maintain major hurricane strength as it turns more to the north-northwest and eventually north next week.

Massive swells generated by the storm will propagate outward, creating hazards for coastal areas in the United States and Bermuda and especially for vessels navigating the open waters in between. Deep-sea wave heights could exceed 50 feet.

Just as a prolonged westward track would increase the risk of direct impacts in the northern Caribbean, the same delay in the northward turn could bring Erin much closer to part of the eastern U.S.

Farther out in the Atlantic, additional areas were being monitored for development and possible impacts in the weeks ahead.

Do not wait for the next hurricane to strike — better protect your business today. Contact AccuWeather now to schedule your free demo of our Hurricane Warning Service™.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.