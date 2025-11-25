New storm to rain on Thanksgiving plans, travels in Northwest

A storm on the heels of an atmospheric river will usher in another round of drenching rain across the Northwest through Thanksgiving Day, as well as snow in the mountains.

Millions of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving could face weather-related delays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Umbrellas and raincoats will be needed across the Northwest through Thanksgiving Day as another Pacific storm approaches the northwestern United States. This new storm could create travel problems leading up to the holiday, as well as for people heading home immediately following Thanksgiving.

This image of the eastern and central Pacific and the western part of the United States was captured during the midday hours on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Two storms can be seen in the image, extending from the Northwest states to the east-central Pacific. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"A flow of moisture from the Pacific will lead to periods of rain and travel delays along the I-5 corridor in Oregon and Washington through Thanksgiving,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger. "This second storm won't officially be an atmospheric river, but it will cause some travel problems."

After the early-week storm associated with an atmospheric river moves inland over the Northwest, a short break will be followed by another system from late Wednesday into Thursday night.

"While widespread flooding is not expected along the Washington and Oregon coasts and the Interstate 5 corridor with the second storm, there will be slower travel due to road spray and localized downpours," Deger said.

The second storm will be less intense than the early-week system, but due to its longer duration, it will maintain a risk of mudslides, particularly near recent burn scars.

Rounds of snow will also occur well to the east of the Cascades over the northern portions of the Rockies and later the northern and central parts of the Plains.

Snow levels during the second storm will be higher than those of the early-week system. Mostly wet travel conditions are expected over the mountain passes from Wednesday night into Thursday. As colder air moves in over the mountains Thursday night, some wet snow or a rain and snow mix will occur by Friday. However, by this time, the bulk of the storm's moisture will have departed.

"For people driving back home on Saturday and Sunday, the weather will feature improving conditions, as building high pressure will support some sunshine and dry weather for much of the Northwest," Deger said.

Travelers flying into parts of the Midwest, including Chicago and Detroit, could encounter delays at their destination as an expanding area of snow develops.

