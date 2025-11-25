NASA alters Boeing Starliner spacecraft mission after 2024 ISS astronaut launch troubles

NASA and Boeing have “mutually agreed” to modify their Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract, reducing it from six to four potential astronaut missions.

After nearly three months of delays that left two U.S. astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, the Boeing Starliner will be launched back to Earth with no crew on board.

NASA has scaled back Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft program, dropping two planned astronaut missions and converting its next flight into a cargo-only test.

The decision follows ongoing technical issues that arose during Starliner’s first crewed test flight in 2024, when NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the CST-100 Starliner. While the spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS, multiple propulsion and thruster issues prompted NASA to bring the astronauts home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Starliner returned to Earth uncrewed.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams, left, and Butch Wilmore stand together for a photo enroute to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

NASA and Boeing announced Wednesday that they have “mutually agreed” to modify their Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract, reducing the number of potential astronaut missions from six to four—with the option to add two more later if the vehicle is certified for human flight.

“NASA and Boeing are continuing to rigorously test the Starliner propulsion system in preparation for two potential flights next year,” NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said in a statement. “This modification allows NASA and Boeing to focus on safely certifying the system in 2026, execute Starliner’s first crew rotation when ready, and align flight planning with the station’s operational needs through 2030.”

Boeing’s next Starliner launch — currently scheduled for no earlier than April 2026 — will carry cargo only to the ISS as part of an extended test campaign. If successful, NASA could authorize up to three future astronaut missions aboard Starliner.

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stranded at the International Space Station for nine months are finally back on Earth after splashing down Tuesday at 5:57 p.m. EDT off the gulf coast of Florida. (Photo Credit: The Dragon capsule floats in gulf waters minutes after splashing down. (Photo Credit: NASA)

Boeing has faced a turbulent path in developing its Starliner capsule. The spacecraft’s first orbital test flight in 2019 failed to reach the ISS due to a timing software error. A second uncrewed test in 2022 successfully completed its mission, paving the way for last year’s crewed flight.

The 2024 launch marked the third flight of Starliner, but lingering technical challenges, including helium leaks and thruster performance issues, have kept the spacecraft from full operational certification.

Meanwhile, SpaceX, which also received a NASA Commercial Crew contract in 2014, successfully launched its 11th crew rotation mission for NASA earlier this year, as the agency’s primary crew transport provider to the ISS.