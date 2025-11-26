Earthquake strikes Hawaii moments after volcano eruption ends

The magnitude-4.6 earthquake was felt as far away as Honolulu, and shook the islands just as the most recent volcanic eruption was winding down.

Kilauea volcano erupted on Nov. 25 in Hawaii, sending lava spewing from its summit.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Hawaii on Tuesday night, striking on the southern side of the Kilauea volcano, which has had dozens of eruptions in recent months.

The earthquake occurred at 11:49 p.m. local time Tuesday night, and shaking was felt as far away as Honolulu, which is 226 miles northwest of the quake's epicenter.

Residents on the Big Island reported the strongest shaking, with some items being knocked off shelves. There were no immediate reports of major damage.

A map of Hawaii with a star showing where the epicenter of Tuesday's magnitude 4.6 earthquake occurred. (USGS)

The tremor happened about 10 minutes after the 37th episode of the Kilauea volcano eruption ended, according to the USGS.

The most recent eruption lasted over nine hours on Tuesday, with fountains of lava reaching heights of up to 600 feet.

"Kilauea has been erupting episodically within the summit caldera since December 23, 2024," the USGS said.

"Within the past month and a half, fountaining episodes at the summit of Kilauea broke several records for this eruption," the USGS added. "Recent episodes featured the highest lava fountains, the most volume of lava erupted, and the highest rate of lava effusion for this event, which has now lasted over 10 months."