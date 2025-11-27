Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Alaska on Thanksgiving morning
The strongest quake near Anchorage, Alaska, in more than four years struck early Thursday, with reports still coming in about potential damage.
A map of Alaska showing the epicenter of Thursday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake. (USGS)
Thanksgiving morning began with a strong earthquake in Alaska — the biggest to strike near Anchorage in more than four years.
The magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred at 8:11 a.m. AKST on Thursday, with the epicenter located about 37 miles northwest of Anchorage, which has a population of around 290,000.
There were no immediate reports of significant damage following the tremor.
The last time an earthquake of this magnitude struck south-central Alaska was a magnitude 6.1 that hit 100 miles northeast of Anchorage on May 31, 2021, according to the USGS.Report a Typo
Top Stories