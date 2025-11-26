National Parks to cost as much as Disney for international guests beginning in 2026

New National Park Service fees for international visitors will make a family trip to Yellowstone, Zion or Grand Canyon national parks cost about as much as tickets to Disney World.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced new fee structure for nonresidents and revealed fully digital annual passes for National Park access.

“As part of the Administration’s commitment to enhancing access for American residents, the Department is also implementing America-first entry fee policies,” a statement from the Department of the Interior read. “U.S. residents will continue to enjoy affordable pricing, while nonresidents will pay a higher rate to help support the care and maintenance of America’s parks.”

A bison roams in front of Castle Geyser in the Upper Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park, Mont., on Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Under this plan, fees for U.S. residents will remain the same, but international guests will pay an additional $100 fee per day when visiting any of the 11 most-visited national parks unless they purchase an annual pass.

The new fee for international visitors applies to Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yosemite, Great Smoky Mountains, Zion, Glacier, Grand Teton, Acadia and Olympic national parks, based on National Park Service visitation statistics.

Entry for international visitors at some of the most visited national parks could now cost about the same as a ticket to Walt Disney World Resort when entrance fees are included.

Daily entrance fees for these parks, including Zion, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, range from $20 to $35. International guests without annual passes will now pay $100 on top of that. An average ticket to Magic Kingdom in Florida starts at $119.

Annual National Park passes will cost $250 for non-U.S. residents and $80 for U.S. residents.

Couple hiking, Glacier National Park, Montana. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a statement. “These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”

The Department of the Interior also announced an additional two fee-free entry days for next year.

•President’s Day (Feb. 16, 2026)

•Memorial Day (May 25, 2026)

•Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday (June 14, 2026)

•Independence Day weekend (July 3–5, 2026)

•110th Birthday of the National Park Service (Aug. 25, 2026)

•Constitution Day (Sept. 17, 2026)

•Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday (Oct. 27, 2026)

•Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11, 2026)

The new fees and digital passes take effect Jan. 1, 2026.