Snow to snarl post-Thanksgiving travel in parts of Plains, Midwest, Northeast

Lake-effect snow, gusty winds and sudden squalls will to impact post-holiday travelers from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, creating slick and hazardous conditions Friday. Snow will also streak across the Plains.

In today’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno takes a look at colder air coming this week.

The same storm responsible for a blizzard across the northern tier of the central United States leading up to Thanksgiving is expected to trigger heavy lake-effect snow and squalls in parts of the Midwest and Northeast on the holiday and throughout part of the extended weekend.

A zone of snow and wintry mix will also stretch across portions of the Great Plains and eventually the Upper Midwest, potentially affecting travelers heading home on Friday or Saturday.

Drivers familiar with lake-effect snow know how quickly visibility can drop and roads can become slippery. However, holiday travel often brings many drivers who are less experienced in winter weather, increasing the risk of accidents during rapidly changing visibility and road conditions caused by lake-effect snow and snow squalls. This hazard will persist downwind of the Great Lakes from Thanksgiving night through Friday night.

Those who get stuck on the highways will have to face gusty winds and bitterly cold conditions.

The heaviest snow bands are expected across northern and western Michigan, northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western, central and northern New York on Friday. Interstates 75, 79, 80, 81, 84, 86 and 90 will be the major roads at greatest risk for wintry trouble.

Brief but intense snow squalls could develop from central Ohio and northern West Virginia to western Maryland, much of Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and parts of northwestern New England. A few snow showers may reach as far south as Philadelphia and New York City on Friday. Gusty winds from the west and northwest may lead to airline delays at some of the Northeast hubs.

Farther west, another zone of snow and slippery travel is expected to expand from the North Central states and eastern Montana to western North Dakota, central South Dakota and eastern Nebraska. Cities likely to experience wintry conditions during the day include Great Falls, Montana; Huron, South Dakota; and Omaha, Nebraska.

Friday night, the area of snow and mixed precipitation will shift eastward, reaching Des Moines, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; Madison, Wisconsin; and Chicago before spreading into parts of the northern Ohio River Valley on Saturday.

In the Northwest, the multiple-day atmospheric river will taper off. However, showers will linger along the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington and Oregon, with snow continuing at the higher elevations of the Cascades.

Much of the rest of the nation should be dry for travel. People should be mindful that flights and crews coming from snow-affected regions may face delays, even where the sky at their departure point is clear.

