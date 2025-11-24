Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weather: Winds could threaten iconic balloons

Paradegoers can expect sunshine and a chill in the air, but gusty winds may make it tough for some of the parade’s most famous balloons to take flight.

Watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is a long-standing tradition for millions across the United States, and this year, the weather could threaten some of the iconic displays.

The parade has marched on through all kinds of weather, from bitter cold to rain showers, but strong winds remain one of the biggest concerns. Gusty conditions can keep the towering balloons grounded or force them to fly lower along the 2.5-mile route. This year, organizers will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as Thanksgiving morning approaches.

"Winds could gust between 20 and 30 miles per hour," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. "Winds will be a factor to closely monitor."

If sustained winds are higher than 23 mph or gusts surpass 34 mph, then the balloons will be grounded.

The Ronald McDonald balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"The balloons should be able to fly, but they may be kept closer to the ground," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said. "If stronger winds forecast for the afternoon arrive a few hours early, plans to fly the larger balloons could be impacted.”

"The wind tunnel effect between buildings could make [the winds] feel even stronger in some spots," Pastelok added.

The only time all of the large balloons were grounded due to strong winds was in 1971.

There have been close calls in recent years, including in 2019 when gusty winds injured some balloon handlers and damaged a few other inflatables, but many still made their way down the parade route.

In 1997, a wind gust of 43 mph howled through the city streets during the parade, forcing volunteers to struggle for control of the balloons. Two people were injured with the Cat-in-the-Hat balloon struck a lamppost, breaking off its metal arm.

AccuWeather is predicting mostly sunny conditions for the parade, but the persistent breeze may add an extra chill to the morning air.

"A jacket or coat may come in handy for those attending the parade in person," Glenny said.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s throughout the parade, which is right around the historical average in New York City for late November.