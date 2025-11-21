When to start thawing your Thanksgiving turkey, based on its size

The USDA says you need one day in the refrigerator for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. Here’s when to move your bird from the freezer to the fridge before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, which means it’s time to start preparing for the main event: the turkey. Whether you’re roasting, frying or smoking it, proper thawing is essential for safe and even cooking.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says how long it takes to thaw a turkey depends on its size and the method used — refrigerator, cold water, or microwave. Planning ahead now ensures your turkey is ready for the oven on Thanksgiving Day.

How long to thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator

The refrigerator method is the safest way to thaw a frozen turkey because it keeps the meat at a consistent, safe temperature throughout the process.

The USDA recommends allowing one day of thawing for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey.

•A 12-pound turkey will need about 3 days to thaw.

•A 16-pound turkey will need about 4 days to thaw.

•A 20-pound turkey will need about 5 days to thaw.

A roasted turkey in Concord, N.H. The safest way to thaw a frozen turkey is in the refrigerator. You'll need about 24 hours per 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

"Once thawed, the turkey is safe for another two days," the USDA said.

How to thaw a turkey in cold water

If you’re short on time, the USDA also approves the cold water method, though it requires more attention to ensure safety.

•Keep the turkey in its original wrapping.

•Submerge it in a sink or large container filled with cold water.

•Change the water every 30 minutes to keep it cold.

This method takes about 30 minutes per pound of turkey to thaw. A 16-pound turkey will take about 8 hours to thaw — and will require 16 water changes.

A turkey sitting on the counter near a kitchen sink. (Getty Images/jax10289)

"Once the turkey has thawed, cook it immediately," the USDA said.

How to defrost a frozen turkey in the microwave

A microwave can also be used to thaw a frozen turkey, although experts recommend this method as a last resort.

"Before you commit to thawing your turkey in the microwave, check your owner’s manual for the size turkey that will fit in your microwave oven, the minutes per pound and the power level to use when thawing a turkey," the USDA explained.

•Remove all packaging and place the turkey on a microwave-safe dish to catch any juices.

•Rotate and flip the turkey frequently for even thawing.

•If parts of the turkey begin to cook, let it rest for 5 minutes before continuing.

It takes about six minutes per pound when thawing a turkey in the microwave, and the turkey should be cooked immediately afterwards.

Can you cook a frozen turkey?

If you wake up on Thanksgiving morning and your turkey is still icy, don’t panic — you can cook a turkey directly from the frozen state.

"A solidly frozen turkey will take at least 50 percent longer to cook than a thawed turkey. If your turkey is only partially frozen, remember that it will take a bit longer to cook," the USDA said.

Regardless of the cooking method, use a food thermometer to make sure the turkey reaches 165 F in the innermost part of the thigh, wing, and the thickest part of the breast.