Heavy rain, snowmelt to raise flood risk from Alaska to Washington

A "dangerous situation" may unfold as inches of rain, moderating temperatures and melting snow threaten flooding and avalanches into early week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Heavy snowfall has left Juneau, Alaska, buried under feet of snow. As cleanup continues, residents are now bracing for the potential of flooding in the coming days.

Residents of southeastern Alaska, western British Columbia and western Washington should remain on alert for rounds of heavy rain into early week that will increase the risk of flooding and avalanches.

Some of the heaviest rain will reach the Olympic Peninsula and the far northern Cascades, with lighter rain in Seattle, but the greatest impacts are expected in western British Columbia and southeastern Alaska, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

A long-duration atmospheric river event will direct a plume of moisture into the region, with a wide swath of 4-8 inches of rain expected across coastal British Columbia spanning late Saturday night through Tuesday.

"In Juneau, Alaska, 4-6 inches of rain can fall into the middle of next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. To put this amount of rain in perspective, the city typically receives around 6 inches of precipitation for the entire month of January.

Juneau has received an extraordinary 94.8 inches of snow from Dec. 1 through Jan. 10, nearly four times the historical average of 24.4 inches for the period.

"The combination of this heavy rainfall and temperatures climbing into the 40s F will cause snow to melt, which can create a dangerous situation. There will be the risk for flooding and avalanches, especially in the eastern end of the city along the mountains and hillsides that Juneau banks up against," Pydynowski said.

Snow levels will remain relatively high through the event, leading to snowmelt which will further enhance runoff and increase the threat for avalanches, landslides and debris flows.

Needed dry break on the way

The stormy onslaught will be followed by a much-needed dry spell later next week.

"High pressure will nose its way from the eastern Pacific and over the interior West at times throughout next week and into the third week of January, giving the West Coast a break from heavy rain, flooding and landslides," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

Temperatures will generally be 5-10 degrees above historical averages during the more tranquil period of weather coming up.

