Snowmobiler killed in California avalanche

A group of five experienced snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Castle Peak, California, on Monday, with one person dying after being buried in snow.

An image of a deadly avalanche near Castle Peak, California, on Jan. 5, 2026. (National Avalanche Center)

An avalanche at Castle Peak in Northern California killed a snowmobiler on Jan. 5 after he was buried while returning from a ride, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said five experienced snowmobilers set out from the Johnson Canyon area and traveled to Castle Peak. The group was prepared for backcountry conditions and wore protective gear, including avalanche beacons and transceivers.

Shortly after leaving Castle Peak to head back, an avalanche was triggered on the backside of the mountain, burying the victim, identified as Chris Scott Thomason, 42, of Bend, Oregon.

The group immediately tracked Thomason’s beacon and began digging him out. After retrieving him, they began CPR. An off-duty medic was with a separate group in the area and immediately began leading emergency efforts after coming across the scene.

“Despite the group taking several safety precautions and Thomason receiving high-level CPR, he sadly did not survive the incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said. Thomason was the only victim and all other individuals in the area were accounted for.

Thomason’s death is the third avalanche-related fatality in the United States this winter, according to The National Avalanche Center.