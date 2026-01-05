2025 was a 'typical' year in Yellowstone with 1,136 earthquakes and hundreds of lost hats

Park officials tracked earthquakes, volcanic activity, and one statistic no one plans for: the hats visitors leave behind.

A webcam installed for hazard monitoring at Yellowstone’s Biscuit Basin recorded a muddy eruption from the Black Diamond Pool on Dec. 20, the latest in a series of hydrothermal events following a larger explosion at the site in July 2024.

It was a busy year in Yellowstone National Park, with 2025 featuring 1,136 earthquakes, the formation of new geological features and millions of visitors -- some of whom left without their hats.

Geologists and park scientists juggle a wide range of responsibilities, including monitoring volcanic and seismic activity and removing debris from hazardous areas that are off-limits to the public.

"In 2025, they collected 343 hats that had blown away from visitors," the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said in a statement. The hats were from all around the world, and although some hats even had chin straps, that didn't stop them from being blown away by gusts of wind.

A handful of the 343 hats that were recovered in Yellowstone National Park in 2025. (USGS)

"The most common color was black, the most common style was a ball cap, and 12 different sports teams were represented," park officials said. "With that many hats, you can do a lot of statistics!"

The hats weren’t the only unusual takeaway from the year. Park officials also noted a rise in rumors, including claims that animals were fleeing the park due to heightened activity.

Additionally, the 1,136 earthquakes were slightly below the 1,500-2,500 quakes that typically shake the park every year.

"As incredible as it might sound, despite the new thermal features, earthquake activity and false rumors of astonishing animal behavior, 2025 was a pretty typical year in terms of Yellowstone’s geologic activity. Which is actually saying something, right?" the USGS said. "'Typical' in Yellowstone National Park is pretty amazing!"