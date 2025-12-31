Three hikers found dead on California’s Mount Baldy after high winds, severe weather

Parts of Mount Baldy are closed as crews continue recovery efforts following the deaths of three hikers. Rescue teams responded to multiple incidents on Dec. 29 in the Angeles National Forest, prompting closures due to dangerous conditions.

California officials and the U.S. Forest Service are warning hikers to stay off Mount Baldy following a series of dangerous rescues, including the deaths of three hikers amid severe winter weather.

Mount Baldy, officially known as Mount San Antonio, is the highest peak in Los Angeles County at 10,064 feet and is a popular hiking destination year-round. In winter, the mountain is known for rapidly changing weather, high winds, icy trails and steep drop-offs that can create life-threatening conditions, even for experienced hikers.

Rescue teams from San Bernardino County and Fontana responded Monday to reports of a 19-year-old hiker who fell approximately 500 feet near Devil’s Backbone, a narrow ridgeline known for strong winds and exposure. During the initial search, deputies also located two additional hikers nearby. The identities of the three deceased hikers have not been released.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said high winds and severe weather significantly complicated rescue efforts throughout the day as crews attempted to reach all three individuals.

Later, an aircraft from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the operation, but recovery efforts were again halted due to dangerous wind conditions.

In a separate incident on Monday, two stranded hikers were rescued after falling about 100 feet near the Ontario Peak Trail.

Following the deaths of the three hikers and the recent rescue of two others, the U.S. Forest Service temporarily closed portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, including the Mount Baldy closure area, beginning Dec. 31.

“The tragic loss of life on Mt. Baldy and repeated rescue responses highlight how dangerous current conditions are, even for experienced hikers,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement. “Weather and terrain conditions remain extremely dangerous and unpredictable, posing a significant risk to both the public and Search and Rescue personnel. The temporary closure of Mt. Baldy trails is necessary to prevent additional emergencies and protect lives. The public is urged to respect the closure and avoid the area until it is safe to reopen.”

Anyone who violates posted closure signs could face fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to six months in jail.