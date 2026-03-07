Fresh surge of storms to renew flood threat in Central US this week

Already-saturated ground and elevated rivers could leave little room for additional rainfall as storms sweep through the region from early to midweek.

Copied

Drone footage shows floodwaters covering rural roads near Seymour, Indiana, on March 5. The White River rose to major flood stage after repeated heavy rainfall, leaving semi-trucks stranded.

March has opened on a turbulent note for many residents, with an immediate surge of stormy, wet weather. Flooding downpours and potent severe thunderstorms will once again be the theme for at least part of the upcoming week.

This persistent, moisture-laden pattern will continue across the central United States into the second full week of March, bringing a renewed risk of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The next round of robust storms could trigger flooding from central Texas to southern Michigan and Ohio, particularly in areas that have already picked up several inches of rain in recent days.

A classic spring setup takes shape

On Monday, storms will press eastward from Texas and Louisiana into parts of the Southeast, but the most widespread and impactful activity is expected around midweek.

From Tuesday into Wednesday, rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will sweep across the Plains, Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley. Repeated soaking downpours may aggravate ongoing river flooding and accelerate runoff, creating travel delays and hazardous conditions on area roads.

A strengthening zone of low pressure will push east out of the Southwest and into the Central states on Tuesday, drawing a surge of warm, moisture-rich air northward from the Gulf. That influx of humidity will help fuel widespread thunderstorms, some capable of producing torrential rainfall.

An expansive corridor will face drenching downpours as storm coverage expands Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The leading edge of steady rain will press into the Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast, while a trailing cold front keeps showers and thunderstorms active from the Ohio Valley southward to the Gulf and Southeast coasts.

River levels on the rise

Beyond the immediate threat of flash flooding, the longer-term concern will shift to rising rivers and streams. In areas that will face repeat rounds of storms from late last week to this Wednesday, rivers may already be running high. Additional rainfall in these location could quickly push some waterways out of their banks.

"Large rivers such as the Red and Mississippi will experience significant rises, though major flooding is unlikely due to low starting water levels. Smaller streams and tributaries may respond fastest to the heavy rainfall and overflow," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

While locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana were observing levels of severe to exceptional drought, according to the latest release of the U.S. Drought monitor, the recent rainfall on the order of several inches should help to put a dent in the dry conditions. Especially with more rainfall on the way, drought conditions overall may slowly be on the mend this month for some central areas.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.