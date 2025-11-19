Florida leads list of Thanksgiving travel destinations as record crowds hit the road

AAA projects 81.8 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year — the most on record — with Orlando and New York City among the most popular destinations.

AAA’s Aixa Diaz joins the AccuWeather Network on what she expects to be a record week for Thanksgiving holiday travel. She also breaks down the top Thanksgiving travel destinations in the U.S.

A record number of people are expected to hit the road and take to the skies this Thanksgiving, cementing the holiday’s reputation as the busiest travel week of the year.

AAA projects that 81.8 million people will travel between Tuesday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Dec. 1, about 1.6 million more than last year.

Travelers make their way through the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009, the day before Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"Expect big crowds," Aixa Diaz, Media Relations Manager at AAA, told AccuWeather in an interview. "We say it every holiday season, but the holidays are a time when most people want to get away and get together."

"Airports are going to be packed. You have to give yourself plenty of time," Diaz said. "Be mindful of how are you getting to the airport. Sometimes there's traffic going into the airport, so don't just think long TSA lines. Also, think of the traffic ahead of time, but also think about how early you're leaving."

Top travel destinations in the US for Thanksgiving 2025

While most travelers are planning trips to see family and friends, others are taking advantage of the long weekend to seek out a specific type of weather.

"Most people are looking for a little bit of warmth if they do want to get away and take a big trip," Diaz told AccuWeather. "So Florida's at the top of the list."

Four of the five most popular U.S. destinations are in Florida, with Orlando topping the list, followed by Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. Orlando’s weather typically features highs in the mid-70s and comfortable evenings in the 50s — a far cry from the early-winter chill that grips much of the country. The state also has unique offerings for holiday travelers.

"Florida is the most popular domestic destination, thanks to the area’s theme parks and cruise ports," AAA said in a press release.

New York City is the coldest location on AAA's list, with an average high temperature on Thanksgiving Day near 50 degrees. However, the city hosts the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the holiday’s most iconic events that draws millions of spectators each year.

The Spiderman balloon is flown low because of wind activity during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Best time to travel during Thanksgiving week

Experts recommend hitting the road early in the day to avoid the worst congestion, which typically builds in the afternoon and evening. Air travelers should check flight status before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for security lines and potential weather delays.

The heaviest return travel is expected on Sunday, Nov. 30, when millions head home to wrap up the long weekend. Those driving should ensure their vehicles are ready for a long trip and keep an eye on the AccuWeather forecast to stay ahead of the weather.