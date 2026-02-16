Lightning strike sparks windmill fire near Breckenridge, Texas

Video shows a windmill burning in Stephens County, Texas after storms moved through the area Saturday. Local firefighters say lightning likely caused the fire.

A windmill caught fire near Breckenridge, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 14, after thunderstorms rumbled across the state, according to officials.

"The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike," the Breckenridge Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

Windmills and other tall, exposed structures can be more prone to lightning strikes because they extend high into the air and can provide a more direct path for electricity to reach the ground, especially when storms move through open terrain.