Severe weather sends Italy’s famous 'lovers’ arch' crashing into the sea on Valentine’s Day

Powerful storms and pounding waves eroded the iconic rock formation along Puglia’s Salento coast, toppling the beloved romantic landmark over Valentine’s Day weekend.

The Sant'Andrea Faraglioni arch collapses into the sea after the recent storm in Salento, Italy, on Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Severe weather has brought down Italy’s Sant’Andrea Faraglioni Arch, known as the “lovers’ arch," marking a tragic end for a natural symbol of unity and love along the country’s southern coast.

The natural rock arch formation, located off the coast of Torre Sant’Andrea in Puglia, overlooked the Adriatic Sea and was a beloved romantic landmark set against limestone cliffs and turquoise water. The site was a popular attraction for tourists and couples visiting the Salento coastline in southeastern Italy.

The Sant'Andrea Faraglioni arch collapses into the sea after the recent storm in Salento, Italy, on Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Paolo Manzo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Storms and rough seas contributed to ongoing coastal erosion along the Salento coast, ultimately toppling the natural wonder over Valentine’s Day weekend. Officials with the Melendugno municipality confirmed the collapse on Feb. 16.

A view of the Faraglioni (limestone stacks) of Torre Sant'Andrea, near Melendugno, Apulia, Italy before the collapse. (Getty Images)

Melendugno mayor Maurizio Cisternino told local news outlets, “nature has reclaimed the arch just as it created it.”

The collapse highlights the growing impact of severe weather and coastal erosion on historic and natural landmarks across the Mediterranean region.