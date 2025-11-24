Historic Thanksgiving week storms: From tornadoes and a hurricane to snow and ice that disrupted travel

Throughout history, storms have dropped rain, ice, snow, tornadoes and even a hurricane during Thanksgiving week, upending holiday plans during the biggest travel period of the year.

Thanksgiving means family, friends and tasty food to those who celebrate in the United States. But it's also the biggest travel week of the year, and storms have had a knack for snarling traffic and delaying flights during this time of year.

Here’s a look at some notorious Thanksgiving weather extremes throughout history.

High winds cause injuries at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

One of the most memorable events of the holiday season is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, which takes place on Thanksgiving Day. On Nov. 27, 1997, winds clocked as high as 43 mph wreaked havoc on the Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade. Volunteers strained to keep the balloons up and away from structures. Two people were injured when the Cat-in-the-Hat balloon hit a lamppost, breaking off its metal arm.

A giant Peter Rabbit balloon leans dangerously close to a light pole as volunteers strain against the ropes holding it down in the 71st annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade Nov. 27, 1997 in New York . The balloons were kept on short ropes due to high wind gusting up to 45mph. (JON LEVY/AFP via Getty Images)

Since then, the city has stated it will ground the balloons if sustained winds reach 23 mph or gusts surpass 34 mph — but that has not yet happened. The balloons haven't been grounded since 1971, and the parade has not been canceled since 1944 for any reason.

Thanksgiving snow in New York City

It has snowed during the parade, but the last time that happened was 2023, with just snow flurries reported. The only years featuring more than an inch of snow in New York City on Thanksgiving since 1900 were 4.4 inches on Nov. 23, 1989, and 3.9 inches on Nov. 24, 1938.

A view of the snow-covered facade of the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade outside Macy's Department Store in Herald Square on Nov. 27, 2014 in New York City. It was the last time it snowed during the parade as of 2023. (Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Bone-chilling cold in the Northeast

On Thanksgiving 2018, parade-goers bundled up with metallic foil blankets and earmuffs as they braved New York City's coldest Thanksgiving since 1900.

Girls shout as they watch the balloons moving along Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Temperatures in Central Park had dropped to 19 F that morning, tying the mark for the second-coldest Thanksgiving morning in New York City's history, the coldest being way back in 1871, despite temperatures rising on average since 1970, according to Climate Central.

A bomb cyclone for the West during Thanksgiving week

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving 2019, a massive storm intensified into a bomb cyclone off the Pacific Northwest coast, striking Seattle with winds approaching hurricane force — 74 mph and higher. Thanksgiving Day brought a deluge of rainfall to Southern California and wreaked havoc on travel, inundating roads and slowing traffic.

In this photo provided by Caltrans, are cars and trucks in stopped traffic on Interstate 5 near Dunsmuir, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Thanksgiving travel has been snarled in some places by two powerful storms. A winter storm blamed for one death and hundreds of canceled flights in the West moved into the Midwest on Wednesday and dropped close to a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. (Caltrans via AP) (Caltrans via AP)

Waters rose, like a storm surge, on the coast near San Diego, submerging roads under at least 2 feet of water. Meanwhile, in the mountains, the rain turned to heavy snow, shutting down roads and highways. Hail even fell in Los Angeles the day before Thanksgiving.

The Great Appalachian Snowstorm drops 57 inches of snow

A massive snowstorm in 1950 began on Thanksgiving Day, and by Saturday, it had dropped multiple feet of snow from West Virginia into Ohio and western Pennsylvania. It was the biggest snowstorm in Ohio history at the time and set their state record snowfall — 44 inches at Steubenville — a record that would stand until the Blizzard of 1996. A total of 57 inches of snow was measured in West Virginia.

Fifteen street cars were lined up and out of service on Carson Street in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 26, 1950 due to a winter snow storm. The trolleys have been stalled for several days. Operators gathered in one of the cars to play cards for a time but finally gave up and walked home. (AP Photo)

Significant winds, heavy rain and blizzard conditions killed 353 and injured 160. The storm impacted 22 states, disrupted power to 1 million customers and caused $66.7 million in damages — more than $850 million in 2023 figures. New Hampshire recorded an astounding wind gust of 160 mph at Mount Washington. Coastal flooding occurred from New Jersey on northward up the Eastern Seaboard as stiff onshore winds howled.

Nearly 100 tornadoes rip through Southeast, Ohio Valley

One of the largest November tornado outbreaks in U.S. history occurred from Nov. 21-23, 1992. Weather conditions came together to ignite an explosive round of severe weather, which spawned 98 tornadoes from Texas to Virginia, as well as in Indiana, Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Roger Matheny foreground and Richard Hughes remove a refrigerator from Hughes Home in the Sterling Green Subdivision of Channelview Texas, Monday November 23, 1992. A tornado hit the area on Saturday. (AP Photo/Morris Richardson)

Six of the tornadoes were rated EF4, based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The string of tornadoes caused 26 fatalities in Mississippi and heavy damage from Texas to North Carolina, totaling over $300 million (1992 USD).

Tornadoes between Nov. 21 - 23, 1992. (TornadoArchive.com)

A (very) White Thanksgiving in Pennsylvania

A coastal storm that unleashed more than an inch of rain and peak wind gusts of 63 mph in New York City unloaded more than 2 feet of snow in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day in 1971. Snow began to fall the night before Thanksgiving. By noon on Thanksgiving Day, more than 2 feet of snow was reported on the ground in northeastern portions of the Keystone State. Some of the surrounding areas received upwards of 30 inches.

"Roads weren't plowed until the next afternoon. Everyone had to get around on snowmobiles," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. "The most amazing thing about that storm was that most of the snow fell within 12 hours. There were times when it was snowing at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour," Dombek added.

A hurricane on Thanksgiving?

Hurricanes aren't a typical Thanksgiving topic of conversation, but during Thanksgiving week in 1982, Hurricane Iwa threatened the western Hawaiian Islands on the day before Thanksgiving. The hurricane, which passed within 25 miles of the island of Kauai, was the first significant hurricane to hit the Hawaiian islands since it became a state in 1959. With peak winds of 86 mph and gusts of 105 mph, it caused a storm surge of 6-8 feet.

Hurricane Iwa (NOAA)

The storm left behind major damage on the island of Kauai, and four deaths were reported. The hurricane caused an estimated $234 million in damage, according to the National Weather Service.

One of the nation's worst ice storms hits New England

In the days following Thanksgiving in 1921, heavy freezing rain immobilized central Massachusetts and parts of surrounding states between Nov. 26 and 29. With up to 3 inches of ice accumulating on power lines, cars, homes and trees, power was knocked out to 200,000 homes.

Aftermath of the Massachusetts 1921 storm west of Boston. (NOAA)

'The Portland Storm:' a nor'easter that sank 140 ships

A nor'easter claimed the lives of 200 people around Thanksgiving 1898, after forming off Cape Cod and walloping the New England coast. The storm lasted more than 30 hours and packed wind gusts of 100 mph, winds typically found in the heart of a Category 2 hurricane. More than 2 feet of snow buried parts of Connecticut, and Boston picked up more than a foot of snow.

The "Portland Storm" on a weather map on Nov. 26, 1898 at 8 p.m. (NOAA)

Boston Harbor was filled with shipwrecks when the storm was over. More than 140 ships were lost. The storm was named after the deadliest shipwreck, that of The Portland steamship, which capsized off Orleans, Massachusetts, on Nov. 26, 1898, killing nearly 200 passengers and crew members.

Deadly tornado outbreak on Thanksgiving Day

A swarm of 21 tornadoes touched down on Thanksgiving Day in 1926, leaving 64 dead in Louisiana and Arkansas. Fifty-three people died in Portland, Arkansas, and 11 died in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana.