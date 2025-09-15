Why are so many hats turning up in Yellowstone’s trash cleanups?

From pizza boxes to stuffed animals, geologists have found unusual trash across Yellowstone National Park this year after millions visited during the summer season.

Left: A Yellowstone National Park team member uses a long grabber pole to remove a park map, presumably blown from a visitor's hand or pack by the wind, from a thermal feature. Right: A Yellowstone National Park Geology volunteer shows off a pizza box found on Geyser Hill. (Photos/NPS/Margery Price)

Yellowstone National Park draws more than 4 million visitors every year, and while most people leave behind only footprints, geologists working in the park end up collecting a surprising amount of trash.

Much of the litter is accidental, such as a hat lifted by the wind or a park map slipping out of a pocket. But over time, those items add up, especially in sensitive hydrothermal areas where people are not allowed to walk. The ground in these zones can be unstable and dangerous, which is why wooden boardwalks guide visitors safely around the geysers and hot springs.

"So far in 2025, the Yellowstone Geology crew has collected more than 13,000 pieces of trash, 4,000 rocks and sticks and over 300 hats (estimated to be worth upwards of $6,000!) from hydrothermal areas," the USGS said.

Some of the hats collected by the Yellowstone National Park Geology Program from sensitive thermal areas throughout the park in 2025. (National Park Service photo by Margery Price, Sept. 3, 2025.)

While rocks and sticks may seem harmless, tossing them into thermal pools or geysers can disturb the delicate balance of these unique features. And then there are the more unusual finds. Among the items retrieved this year were a pizza box with food still inside and a stuffed koala bear toy.

Reaching trash in restricted areas is no easy task. "From 2-foot to 12-foot and even 30-foot grabber poles to fishing rods and extra-long slotted spoons, the team uses (or creates!) any device necessary to remove items safely," the USGS explained.

Keeping Yellowstone pristine is a never-ending job, but visitors can make it easier. "You can help protect Yellowstone as well! When you visit the park, hold on tight to your hats, stay on marked boardwalks and trails and make sure all your trash (even the food!) ends up in a trash can."