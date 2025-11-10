Man fell 130 feet and died while visiting the Grand Canyon

"Search and Rescue responded and located him about 130 feet down on a scree pile."

Copied

An unidentified 65-year-old man slipped and fell 130 feet to his death while visiting Guano Point in Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA)

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An elderly man slipped and fell 130 feet to his death while visiting Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday afternoon.

The slip-and-fall death occurred at about 2 p.m. MST, which caused the Hualapai Nation to request help from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office to recover the man's body from a location in Guano Point, NBC News reported.

"A 65-year-old male had slipped and fell over the edge into the canyon and was deceased," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Search and Rescue responded and located him about 130 feet down on a scree pile."

A scree pile is made up of loose and broken fragments of rock that collect at the bottom of a cliff.

The Hualapai Tribal Police Department, Hualapai Nation Fire Department and Grand Canyon West Security helped with the recovery of the unidentified man's body.

Guano Point is located on the southern rim of the Grand Canyon and within the western portion of the Hualapai Indian Reservation.