Hikers rescued from snowy trail on Vermont’s tallest mountain

Crews on Mount Mansfield say the rescue is a warning to hikers as temperatures plunge and early winter conditions take hold.

Mount Mansfield summit and ski resort in Vermont. (Getty Images/Julie Deshaies)

Two hikers are safe after being rescued in snowy, freezing conditions on Mount Mansfield, the tallest mountain in Vermont.

"After dark on Sunday evening, Stowe Mountain Rescue was toned for a rescue of two young men who had embarked on an adventurous raid on Mt Mansfield, up the Hellbrook trail," Stowe Mountain Rescue posted on Facebook.

The hikers reached the summit but called for help on the way down. According to rescuers, the pair were wearing cotton clothing, including sweatpants, which provided little protection from cold, wet conditions. "There's nothing colder than saturated cotton, which will literally freeze solid and provide zero insulation," the team said.

Although there is no snow at the base of the mountain, winterlike conditions were present near the summit, where several inches of snow on the trail. A weather station about 500 feet below the summit reported a temperature of 31 degrees Fahrenheit around sunset on Sunday with temperatures hovering around freezing throughout the night.

Emergency crews conducting a rescue on Mount Mansfield, Vermont, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Stowe Mountain Rescue/Facebook)

Officials are reminding hikers to prepare for winterlike conditions at higher elevations. That includes wearing moisture-wicking base layers and waterproof boots suitable for snow and ice and carrying headlamps for after nightfall.

In late October, crews had to conduct a rescue on the same trail on Mount Mansfield after hikers were soaked during a rainstorm, with one person suffering from hypothermia.

"So, a reminder: temperatures are dropping, days are getting shorter. Hypothermia is a real thing," Stowe Mountain Rescue said. "Know the terrain you’re getting into and dial 911 if you need us."