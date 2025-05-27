Hikers use strange method to stop vehicle vandals in Sequoia National Park

Visitors need to wrap their vehicles like a giant present to keep them safe while they are out exploring one of California’s most popular national parks.

From the awe-inspiring views of the Grand Canyon to the geysers of Yellowstone, millions of people travel to national parks across the United States every year. The parks are home to countless animals, including one mountain-dwelling critter that can ruin a day in the great outdoors.

Marmots will pillage backpacks left unattended in search for a snack, and at Sequoia National Park's Mineral King trail, the rodents have been known to chew on tubes and wiring on the underside of vehicles.

To prevent damage in such a remote location, officials recommend hikers wrap their vehicles in a large tarp, which looks unusual, but deters marmots from chomping on a radiator hose or a break line.

A hiker uses a massive tarp to wrap their vehicle to protect it against marmots. (Instagram/ ducarmes)

"If you visit Mineral King, especially before August, check for possible damage when you return to your vehicle," the National Park Service (NPS) said. "Before starting your car, look under the hood for marmots or signs of chewing. Check hoses, belts, electrical wiring, insulation, and radiator fluid level. Inspect under the vehicle for signs of coolant or brake fluid leakage."

In the past, hikers used to surround their vehicles with chicken wire, but over time, the marmots learned how to evade the wire and reach the vehicles.

"On several occasions, marmots have not escaped the engine compartment quickly enough and unsuspecting drivers have given them rides to other parts of the parks; several have ridden as far as Southern California," the NPS explained.

Marmots inhabit only higher elevations, typically above 7,000 feet, so park visitors in lower elevations do not need to worry about the creature wreaking havoc on unattended vehicles.

People often feed marmots when trying to capture their photos or just give them a free meal, so some are no longer afraid of humans. They have become socialized by being fed so frequently, and because of that, park experts say marmots may get a little too close if they suspect that someone has food.

This advice can be applied to any woodland creature and not just marmots.

In Utah’s Zion National Park, squirrels and chipmunks have learned to beg for food at some of the park’s most popular hiking spots. In some cases, they will climb into the backpacks of unsuspecting hikers when seeking a snack.

A chipmunk trying to snatch food out of a backpack (left) and a squirrel trying to sniff out food (right) in Zion National Park. (AccuWeather)

Although the simple act of throwing a marmot, squirrel or any other animal a scrap of food may seem harmless, it is dangerous and illegal.

“Feeding wildlife is actually a form of animal cruelty,” the NPS said. “Most animals have very specific natural diets and therefore specific kinds of digestive bacteria. Being fed human food causes the wrong type of bacteria to become dominant in their stomachs.”

People who are caught feeding the wildlife can end up paying a hefty fine.

One year in jail and a $5,000 fine could be the penalty for people that are caught feeding wildlife in Grand Teton National Park.

“Please be a true friend of wildlife, and keep your food and fingers to yourself,” the NPS said.