Winter weather roars to life: Early lake-effect snow targets Great Lakes and Northeast

The season’s first lake-effect snow will fire up from the Great Lakes to the Appalachians as Arctic air plunges south, bringing the earliest flakes in years for some locations.

A lake-effect snow event was underway across areas from Chicago to Gary, Indiana, and led to significant issues across I-94 Saturday morning, with multiple accidents.

As residents across the Plains and East brace for a sharp turn to colder weather early this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the lake-effect snow machine is roaring back to life. After months of dormancy, cold winds sweeping over the warm Great Lakes are sparking the season’s first significant round of snow — from the shores of Lake Superior to Lake Ontario.

Cold and snowy pattern

Brisk conditions will persist from the Great Lakes and Northeast to the Gulf Coast into midweek, with many locations observing low temperatures creeping down into the 20s and 30s Fahrenheit to start the week, some even lower.

Winds gusting 20–25 mph will send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures even lower, making this sharp turn to winterlike weather hard to miss.

As the jet stream plunges southward and steady winds blow across the warm lake waters, the first notable snow event of the season will unfold from Illinois to New York state, particularly in the typical lake-effect corridors south and east of the lakeshores.

"This storm pattern will introduce some of the coldest air seen for early November and that is the reason for the robust snow amounts expected in the Great Lakes and the far southern extent of the flurries into the southern Appalachians," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

Into early week, there will be a high potential for dramatic hourly snowfall rates in the heaviest bands that setup. Elsewhere, snow showers capable of sticking to pavement could still cause travel headaches for those who are out of winter-driving-practice or have yet to put on winter tires on their vehicles.

"The lake-effect snow bands that set up can dump several inches of snow in a short period of time due to the vast temperature difference between the Arctic cold air and the very warm Great Lakes. Residents who live in the snow belts should prepare for treacherous driving conditions and near-zero visibility at times Sunday night to early Tuesday," added Merrill.

Chicago: Delays possible for the Monday morning commute

In the Windy City, forecasters say that some of the worst travel conditions can arise later Sunday night into Monday morning. An unfortunate time as it overlaps with when many take to the roads heading to school and work.

There will be a sharp variation in snow totals possible from the northern and western suburbs of Chicago to the southern suburbs, which will be highly dependent upon the wind direction and where the heaviest bands of lake-effect snow set up. Within the most robust bands, snowfall rates can exceed 2 inches per hour for a period of time.

School delays are possible Monday morning across the Chicago metro, particularly from downtown locations on southeastward. Nearby locations surrounding Lake Michigan are expected to see similar impacts as stiff winds blow out across the lake and usher in potent bands of snow.

"Extremely cold air aloft and a relatively warm Lake Michigan will produce intense bursts of lake-effect snow through Monday. Thundersnow is entirely possible within this band, and the most intense squalls will be capable of producing snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour. Rates of this magnitude can easily bring traffic to a standstill, and coupled with very windy conditions, whiteout conditions are expected," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Snow bands to expand southward

Farther south and east of the Great Lakes, accumulating snow will expand across southeastern Indiana, southern Ohio, central and northern Pennsylvania and into the Appalachian Mountains. While some areas are projected to pick up a coating to perhaps an inch of snow, higher totals are expected in the elevated terrain from West Virginia into southwest Pennsylvania.

As snow showers can extend southward into eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia, eastern Tennessee and portions of the Carolinas early this week, the best chances for accumulations will be across the mountainous terrain. However, flakes may still be observed throughout the lowlands.

Forecasters note that the first snowflakes of the season are expected to fall across both the Great Lakes and parts of the Tennessee Valley around the same time — an uncommon occurrence for early November.

"For some of the major metro areas in the Midwest and Great Lakes, this snow is coming way earlier than average. Chicago O’Hare, on average, often records the first inch of snowfall accumulation on Jan. 17. If 1 inch accumulates before Monday, it will tie 2018 for the earliest inch on record for the season," added Merrill.

Merrill added that, "Places like Asheville, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, will see the first flurries of the season. If Asheville sees any accumulation of 0.1 of an inch or more Monday night into Tuesday, it would rank as one of the earliest measurable snowfalls on record. The earliest measurable snow in Asheville, N.C., is Nov. 2, 1999."

By Tuesday night, the lake-effect engine will start to wind down, for now, as the jet stream retreats north and a pocket of milder air spreads eastward from the Plains. While the break in snowfall will offer brief relief, forecasters caution that winter’s early arrival is likely a preview of more cold outbreaks and snow events to come as November unfolds.

