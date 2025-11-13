Warmth to surge across central US as record-challenging temperatures unfold

Temperatures 10–25 degrees above the historical average will spread from the Plains to part of the Midwest and Southeast this weekend, bringing a September-like feel as the risk of wildfires increase.

AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese takes a look at the forecast for the United States this weekend.

As the Northeast endures blustery, chilly weather and rain floods parts of California, an estimated 1.5-million-square-mile area in the central United States will remain dry and sunny, with temperatures rising well above historical mid-November averages through the weekend.

A northward bulge in the jet stream positioned over the nation’s midsection will block colder air and storms from the Front Range of the Rockies through the Plains, much of the Mississippi Valley and the Southeast through the coming days.

As the pattern continues, temperatures may break daily record highs across parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley on Friday and Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, highs in the 80s F will be common across the southern Plains, with several locations expected to reach the upper 80s — more typical of early September.

In the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, the warmth will peak on Friday with widespread highs in the 60s. Cooler air will advance southeastward over the weekend, though highs in Chicago are expected to reach the 60s again on both Friday and Saturday.

Highs in St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, will reach well into the 70s — about 20 degrees above the historical mid-November average.

Temperatures in the Southeast are expected to be lower than in the South Central states but still considerably higher than during the early-week cold outbreak.

On Monday, highs reached only the mid-40s in Atlanta and Charlotte, and temperatures dropped into the 30s across central and northern Florida in the early-morning hours. As warmer air moves in from the Central states, highs will climb into the 70s in Atlanta and near 80 in Orlando. Average highs for mid-November are in the mid-60s in Atlanta and upper 70s in Orlando.

Along with the warm and dry pattern will come an elevated risk of wildfires. Breezes will add to this danger in areas where vegetation has already dried out from the summer.

The wildfire threat is expected to shift from the southern Plains to the Southeast next week as moisture from the Gulf begins to spread from the lower Mississippi Valley toward the southern Rockies.

Depending on the strength and path of an approaching storm system, the current dry pattern could end, raising the potential for flash flooding in small streams and urban areas.

