Boulders narrowly miss swimmers at popular Utah waterfall

Two swimmers narrowly avoided serious injury when large rocks rained down at Lower Calf Creek Falls in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Dramatic video captured a near-disaster when several boulders came crashing down just feet away from two swimmers at Lower Calf Creek Falls in Utah. Thankfully, nobody was injured during the incident.

The popular waterfall in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument has rocks that hang over the pool of water below. When rocks come loose, they can fall far away from the cliff wall directly in the water.

Large rocks falling near two visitors swimming near Lower Calf Creek Falls, Utah. (Bureau of Land Management)

“Outdoor recreation can be inherently unpredictable. This is not a backyard swimming pool, but rather a remote and natural place. Lower Calf Creek Falls is a world-famous destination, and we want to make sure everyone understands the risks when they visit," National Monument Manager Ade Nelson said.

Fortunately, the two escaped uninjured.

Lower Calf Creek Falls in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah. (Getty Images)

The Bureau of Land Management said that it will assess Lower Calf Creek Falls and determine how to reduce the risk of further rockfalls.

The waterfall is in a remote area of south-central Utah and is the scenic destination of a 6-mile hiking trail. Hikers are rewarded with views of the 126-foot waterfall, although officials warn of the hot conditions during the summer months.

Rockfalls can be unpredictable, so visitors are encouraged to use caution while visiting Lower Calf Creek Falls.