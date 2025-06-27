Hiker dies after being stranded on Indonesian volcano for days

The woman from Brazil fell down a steep embankment while hiking Mount Rinjani, a volcano in Indonesia. Poor weather and rugged terrain delayed search and rescue operations.

In this undated photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, a rescuer climbs down the ridge of Mount Rinjani during the evacuation operation for Juliana Marins, a Brazilian tourist who fell while hiking near the volcano's summit, in Lombok, Indonesia. (BASARNAS via AP)

Rescue crews have recovered the body of a Brazilian hiker who became stranded on a volcano in Indonesia after falling down a steep embankment.

The woman, 26-year-old Juliana Marins, fell down the steep terrain on Mount Rinjani while hiking with a group of six other people. For four days, she remained stranded in a hard-to-reach area nearly 2,000 feet below the trail. By the time teams reached her on Wednesday, June 25, she had died.

Dense fog and steep terrain complicated the search, which spanned multiple days and involved both ground crews and aerial surveillance, according to The Associated Press.

However, Marin’s family has claimed there was negligence in the rescue efforts, which could have been the difference between life and death. “If the team had reached her within the estimated time of 7 hours, Juliana would still be alive,” Marins family said in a post on social media.

The official cause of death remains unknown.

In this undated photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, rescuers prepare for the evacuation operation for Juliana Marins, a Brazilian tourist who fell off the ridge of Mount Rinjani while hiking near the volcano's summit, in Lombok, Indonesia. (BASARNAS via AP)

Mount Rinjani towers over Lombok Island, with the summit reaching 12,224 feet above sea level, making it the second-tallest peak in Indonesia. Its summit draws hikers from around the world, but parts of the route are narrow and exposed, making it dangerous for hikers.

The volcano is active and occasionally is closed to hikers due to seismic activity, but the last time significant activity has been observed was in August of 2018.