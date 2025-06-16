Tourist falls trying to view Kilauea eruption

The man lost his footing and fell roughly 30 feet through thick vegetation, park officials said. A tree broke his fall, preventing what could have been a deadly drop into the caldera below.

Copied

The eruption began in December of 2024, but after intermittent breaks, this latest fountain of lava could be seen towering high into the sky over Hawaii on April 22.

A 30-year-old visitor to HawaiÊ»i Volcanoes National Park had to be rescued last week after falling from a cliff while attempting to get a closer view of the KÄ«lauea volcano eruption, park officials said.

The man reportedly left the marked Byron Ledge Trail at night and approached the edge of a steep cliff without a flashlight or headlamp. He lost his footing and fell roughly 30 feet through thick vegetation. A tree broke his fall, preventing what could have been a deadly drop into the caldera below.

The steep cliff edge where the man fell after leaving Byron Ledge Trail for a closer look at the eruption. Note the floor of the caldera far below. (Photo credit: National Park Service)

Numerous signs along Devastation and Byron Ledge trails warn visitors to stay on trail and the hazards. (Photo credit: National Park Service)

Park rangers launched a high-angle rope rescue, rappelling down to reach the man and hauling him back to safety. He sustained minor facial injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Officials say the area he tried to access is closed to the public due to hazardous conditions. Visitors are urged to stay on designated trails and avoid cliff edges, especially in low visibility.

Hawaii Volcanos National Park Search and Rescue rangers prepare to rappel down the steep cliff edge in the dark to rescue the fallen man. (Photo credit: NPS Photo/F.Aiona)

“Do not climb over rock walls, railings, or safety barriers,” the park said. “They are there for your safety.”

The fall occurred the same day KÄ«lauea’s eruption sent lava fountains over 1,000 feet high — the 25th such event since activity resumed in December.

Reporting by TMX.