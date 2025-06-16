Will the Aurora Borealis be visible this week?

Multiple solar flares have erupted on the sun, but despite the frenzy of activity on the sun, this could be the hardest week of the entire year to see the northern lights in the United States.

Copied

A timelapse video taken by a NASA astronaut recorded an aurora over southeastern Asia and Australia earlier this month.

The sun has been crackling with eruptions known as solar flares, events that sometimes lead to the aurora glowing in the night sky. However, despite the recent flurry of activity on the sun, seeing the celestial lights may be tricky this week.

Solar flares, like those detected on Sunday and Monday, often blast clouds of charged particles into space. When these particles collide with the Earth's atmosphere, they can create ribbons of light that dance across the sky.

The recent eruptions were not pointed directly at the Earth, but should come close enough to spark some aurora on Wednesday and Thursday. The lights might become visible across parts of the northern U.S., but a widespread aurora outbreak like those seen in May and October 2024 is not expected.

Summer solstice vs. Aurora Borealis

Stargazing in the Northern Hemisphere at the end of June is challenging due to the solstice, which boasts the longest days—and, more importantly, the shortest nights—of the entire year. There may only be a few hours each night when it is dark enough to see the aurora before the morning twilight begins, gradually washing out the twinkling stars with sunlight.

This year, the solstice falls on June 20. In parts of Canada and Alaska, it does not get dark enough at this time of year to see the northern lights, even during major events.

When will the aurora be visible again?

A minor geomagnetic storm (level 1 of 5) is likely this week, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. Typically, a geomagnetic storm needs to be at least moderate strength (level 2 of 5) for the aurora to appear across the far northern U.S. under ideal conditions.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are visible over Lake Washington, in Renton, Wash., on Friday evening, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Additionally, clouds will be a concern across the Northeast, Great Lakes and northern Plains most of the week due to rounds of showers and thunderstorms, which could hinder views of the night sky.

There is some good news for stargazers, however. The area of the sun that has been bursting with solar flares continues to be active. Additional eruptions could increase the likelihood of seeing the aurora despite the short nights around the solstice.