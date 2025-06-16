Rounds of severe storms to continue in central and eastern US

Multiple rounds of severe weather will stretch across portions of the United States, which can put some communities at risk during this third week of June.

Severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours will be a common sight across the north-central United States to the East Coast this week, causing widespread disruptions and, in some cases, may endanger lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Thunderstorms will erupt daily and consolidate as the jet stream moves along. If the sun stays out for a few hours, especially midday, it will be enough to make some of the storms severe.

Because of the high amount of water in the atmosphere and the saturated state of the ground in some areas, flash flooding may pose the most significant danger and risk to property.

As storms erupt or approach the major metro areas, airline delays and ground stops will increase. Motorists should be prepared for delays on the highway due to poor visibility and ponding in areas that drain poorly.

Severe storms to cover large swath of central US into Tuesday night

A large area of the Heartland will be at some risk of severe thunderstorms from Monday night to Tuesday night with damaging hail and winds, as well as the risk of a few brief tornadoes.

Into Monday night, severe thunderstorms will affect part of the area from Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and northern Colorado to central and northeastern Kansas, northwestern Missouri and much of Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and South Dakota.

A greater concentration of severe thunderstorms is anticipated in Nebraska, north-central Kansas, central and southern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin into Monday night.

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, much of the same area impacted by severe weather on Monday may be affected again. However, the risk of potentially damaging and dangerous thunderstorms will expand into parts of southeastern Colorado, all of Kansas, northern Oklahoma and northwestern Texas to southern, central Missouri, as well as northern Illinois, southeastern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana.

Similar to Monday, a greater number of severe thunderstorms is likely on Tuesday. The moderate risk will cover much of Kansas, much of the Kansas border of Colorado and the majority of southern Nebraska.

Storms to progress through Midwest, southern Plains at midweek

The likelihood of severe weather will progress to the south and east over the central U.S. on Wednesday.

The midweek risk of severe thunderstorms will extend from the central part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia to north-central Texas.

A greater concentration of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon and night will include Dayton and Toledo, Ohio; Indianapolis and Evansville, Indiana; and St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri. Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Missouri, will also have severe thunderstorms in part of their metro areas.

Severe storms to blast parts of eastern US

From Tuesday to Tuesday night, multiple states in the East will be at risk for some severe thunderstorms. Severe weather is forecast to affect parts of West Virginia, southeast Ohio, western and southern Pennsylvania, western and central Maryland, western, northern and central Virginia, northwestern North Carolina, northeastern Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

A pocket in eastern Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania and northwestern West Virginia may be at a higher risk of tornadoes on Tuesday.

A heavy, gusty thunderstorm may affect part of the mid-Atlantic, Interstate 95 zone on Wednesday.

Then the risk of severe thunderstorms in a portion of the Eastern states will ramp up once again on Thursday. The risk of severe weather will be focused on the mid-Atlantic region, but will also include a large part of the central Appalachians and New England.

Thursday's eastern severe weather threat will extend from portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and northern New York state to northwestern North Carolina and the northeastern tip of Tennessee

Within this zone, the focus of severe weather is anticipated in portions of the Hudson, Susquehanna, Lehigh, Delaware and Potomac Valleys and includes the major cities of Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Hagarstown, Maryland; Trenton, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Wilmington, Delaware; and Poughkeepsie, New York.

Late in the week and this weekend, as a dome of heat builds over the Plains and Mississippi Valley, complexes of thunderstorms are likely to form along the rim of the sweltering conditions.

Similar setups in the past have produced long-lived, damaging thunderstorm wind events, called derechos. AccuWeather meteorologists will monitor that situation closely for potential impacts from the northern Plains to the Great Lakes and into parts of the Appalachians and Atlantic Seaboard.

