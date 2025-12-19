Two stranded dolphins rescued from marsh in Massachusetts

The dolphins were taken to be examined by veterinarians to determine whether they can be released back into the wild or if they require any rehabilitative care.

Two stranded dolphins off the Weweantic River in Wareham, Massachusetts, on Dec. 8, 2025, and IFAW's Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team. (Image credit: Wareham Department of Natural Resources)

Marine rescuers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of two dolphins who became stranded in a marsh by low tides.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources said rescuers responded to the Beaverdam Creek area, off the Weweantic River, when two dolphins were spotted "alive and active on the marsh but out of the water due to the low tide."

The International Fund for Animal Welfare's Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team was summoned for assistance and crews were able to transport the dolphins into a waiting transport vehicle.

