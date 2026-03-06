How to use the UV Index to lower your skin cancer risk

Learn how to use the UV Index to protect your skin, prevent sunburn and lower your risk of skin cancer, including melanoma, with daily sun safety tips.

Did you know that every tan you get actually damages your skin? Here’s a rundown of how to keep your skin safe and healthy as the days get hotter.

Checking the daily UV Index forecast can do more than help you plan outdoor activities — it can help protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation and lower your risk of skin cancer.

Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun reach Earth year-round, even on cloudy days. According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, UV radiation is the leading cause of most skin cancers, which are the most common cancers in the United States.

Understanding the UV Index and adjusting your sun protection habits accordingly can reduce your risk of sunburn, premature skin aging and melanoma.

File image: People flock to Windansea Beach along the La Jolla coast during a record heat wave on May 10, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Why UV radiation is dangerous

UV radiation is a form of invisible energy produced by the sun. There are two primary types that affect your skin:

UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin and contribute to aging, wrinkles and DNA damage.

UVB rays are the main cause of sunburn and play a major role in the development of skin cancer.

Both types damage skin cells and increase the risk of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Indoor tanning beds also emit UV radiation and are classified as known human carcinogens. The Skin Cancer Foundation reports that using tanning beds before age 35 increases melanoma risk by 75%.

Skin cancer by the numbers

Skin cancer is more common than all other cancers combined in the U.S.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. More than 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed every day.

And experts say these statistics highlight why daily UV awareness matters.

What the UV Index tells you

An AccuWeather MAX UV Index for Cocoa Beach, Florida, on March 6, 2026. (Image:AccuWeather.com)

The UV Index measures the strength of ultraviolet radiation at your location. The higher the number, the faster unprotected skin can burn.

UV Index categories:

0–2 (Low): Minimal risk.

3–5 (Moderate): Protection recommended.

6–7 (High): Protection required; limit midday exposure.

8–10 (Very high): Extra protection essential.

11+ (Extreme): Avoid extended exposure.

UV rays are typically strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun is highest in the sky. Water, sand, snow and concrete can reflect UV radiation, increasing exposure. Even on overcast days, up to 80% of UV rays can pass through clouds.

AccuWeather forecasters say UV levels are highest in the summer and lowest in the winter, but these levels can remain elevated on sunny days also in the spring and autumn.

Checking the UV Index in your daily AccuWeather forecast can help you decide when to apply sunscreen, seek shade or reschedule outdoor plans.

How to protect your skin when UV levels are high

A mother putting sunscreen on her daughter before swimming in the pool. (Getty Stock photo)

When the UV Index reaches 3 or higher, dermatologists recommend taking precautions:

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Reapply every two hours and after swimming or sweating.

Wear protective clothing, including long sleeves, wide-brimmed hats and garments with a UPF rating such as UPF 50.

Seek shade during peak sun hours.

Wear UV-blocking sunglasses that protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

Avoid tanning beds, which significantly increase melanoma risk.

Sun damage builds over time. Even brief, repeated exposure without protection increases long-term risk.

The bottom line

The UV Index is more than just a number in your forecast — it is a daily health tool. By checking UV levels and practicing consistent sun safety, you can reduce your risk of skin cancer while still enjoying time outdoors.