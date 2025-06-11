Bison gores New Jersey man visiting Yellowstone National Park

It was the second time this year a park visitor was injured by a bison after getting too close to the wild animal.

A bison was caught on camera taking a walk along a road in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 4, as vehicles slowly followed behind.

A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was injured by a bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday morning, according to park officials.

"At approximately 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, a man was gored by a bison after a large group of visitors approached it too closely," Yellowstone National Park said in a press release. "The individual sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported by emergency medical personnel."

This is the second time this year a park visitor was injured by a bison. In May, a Florida man was gored after getting too close to a bison.

A bison grazes in the Upper Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Park officials warn people to respect wildlife and give them plenty of space.

Visitors should stay at least 75 feet away from large animals, including bison, elk, deer and moose, and at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves. If wildlife approaches you, officials advise folks to move away to maintain a safe viewing distance.