Tropical Storm Mario to funnel rain into Southern California, southwest US

Tropical Storm Mario could send tropical moisture into Southern California and the Southwest this week, raising the risk for showers, storms and flash flooding.

Tropical storm impacts in Southern California from the eastern Pacific are rare, but AccuWeather meteorologists forecast that Mario, currently just off the western coast of Mexico, will send moisture into the southwestern United States later this week.

"Mario is expected to slowly gain wind intensity south of Baja California Sur, Mexico, into Tuesday," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Direct impacts to Mexico are not expected, as Mario is forecast to track parallel to the coast while remaining offshore.

"We expect Mario to lose wind intensity by the middle of this week," DaSilva said. "But a plume of moisture will remain."

Some of that moisture will spread into the Southwestern states.

It is not uncommon for New Mexico and parts of Arizona to occasionally experience rain from a tropical storm that makes landfall in northwestern Mexico. During early September, Lorena formed and ramped up to a hurricane in a similar zone to Mario. Even though Lorena never made landfall in Mexico, some of its moisture was drawn northward, enhancing showers and thunderstorms in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona — but not in Southern California.

Rainfall from a tropical system in Southern California is even rarer. One of the most dramatic examples was Hurricane Hilary in August 2023. Hilary was once a powerful hurricane over the eastern Pacific, tracked into northwestern Mexico and unleashed tremendous flash flooding as far west as parts of Southern California.

The magnitude and extent of rain that occurs in the Southwest states during the second half of this week will depend on the strength of high pressure west of the Rockies.

"Right now, this high pressure area is very strong but is likely to weaken a bit this week," DaSilva explained. "If the high weakens substantially, a greater surge of tropical moisture could stream in from the Pacific," DaSilva said.

If the high remains strong, there may only be scattered showers and thunderstorms, similar to activity seen earlier this summer with the North American monsoon.

“Any lightning could spark new wildfires in the Southwest,” DaSilva said.

Showers are likely from Wednesday into Thursday in San Diego and from Wednesday night through Thursday night in Los Angeles. Thunderstorms are possible in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday and Friday and may reach Las Vegas by Thursday night and Phoenix on Friday.

If there is a bigger surge of moisture from the tropics, heavy rain and flash flooding could extend beyond desert locations into major metro areas across the region.

