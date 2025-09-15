Arizona woman swept away, killed in late-night flash flood

A woman died late Friday after being swept away in a flash flood in Cochise County, Arizona. Hours later, crews were called to rescue an injured man trapped in the Lavender Pit mine near Bisbee.

Copied

(Photo credit: Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue)

A woman died after being swept away by floodwaters in Cochise County, Arizona, late Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue team said it was first activated around 9:30 p.m., local time, Friday, for a swift water rescue on Ocotillo Road. A woman had called 911, saying her vehicle was sinking in a flooded wash.

(Photo credit: Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue)

When deputies arrived, they saw a man being carried downstream in a separate wash and pulled him to safety. Crews later located the woman several feet from her vehicle. She did not survive. The Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences to her family and urged drivers not to cross flooded washes.

Just hours later, around 1 a.m. Saturday, the team was dispatched again after a man reported being trapped at the bottom of the Lavender Pit mine near Bisbee. Security could not reach him due to the condemned roads, so Tucson DPS Air Rescue Ranger 2 was called in.

(Photo credit: Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue)

A hover ingress was used to lift the injured man out, and he was flown directly to Copper Queen Hospital for treatment around 2 a.m.

Officials thanked all volunteers involved in both rescues and repeated the warning: “Turn around, don’t drown.”