Dramatic ladder rescue saves child, woman and dog trapped in floodwaters in New Mexico

A New Mexico State Police officer crawled across a ladder over raging floodwaters to rescue a 6-year-old boy, a woman, and their dog after their vehicle overturned in Grant County.

Copied

Flooding in New Mexico led to an overturned truck that was surrounded by turbulent waters. Crews using a ladder rescued a woman, a child and dog trapped on top of the vehicle.

A New Mexico State Police officer and local responders pulled off a dramatic water rescue Sunday afternoon after floodwaters overturned a vehicle in southwestern New Mexico.

According to state police, a woman, her 6-year-old child and their dog became stranded after their vehicle was swept onto its side near Buckhorn, which is near the Arizona border. Rising waters forced the three to climb onto the roof of the overturned car and wait for help.

Officer Walker Eby arrived at the scene and worked with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Cliff Volunteer Fire Department and local residents to stabilize the vehicle with a backhoe before attempting the rescue. A ladder was extended from the car to the shore, creating a makeshift bridge over the rushing water.

Eby removed his police gear and crawled across the ladder to reach the stranded group. He carried the child on his back across to safety first then returned to secure a rope for the woman and a harness for the dog. With help from the team onshore, all three were brought safely out of the floodwaters.

No injuries were reported. State police praised Eby and the coordinated effort of first responders and community members, calling the rescue “a testament to teamwork and bravery in dangerous conditions.”