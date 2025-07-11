Is your house in a flood zone? This map has the answer

Even a small amount of water inside a home can cause costly damage. Here’s how to assess your flood risk and what to do if you’re in the danger zone.

Hundreds remain missing in Texas as search and rescues continue after the horrific flooding that occurred in Kerr County. AccuWeather’s Jon Porter explains the dangerous reality of flash flooding.

Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States, and it doesn’t take a major storm to create major problems. Now, a free tool makes it easier than ever to check whether your property is at risk.

The FEMA Flood Map Service Center offers an interactive map that allows anyone in the U.S. to enter their address and see if they live in a designated flood zone. The tool can also be used to explore other areas, making it helpful for those planning a move, managing a rental property or checking on family or friends in another region.

An example of the FEMA Flood Map Service Center showing an area where there is a flood risk near a neighborhood. (FEMA)

"The FEMA Flood Map Service Center (MSC) is the official public source for flood hazard information produced in support of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)," FEMA said on its website. "Use the MSC to find your official flood map, access a range of other flood hazard products, and take advantage of tools for better understanding flood risk."

Flood maps aren’t set in stone. FEMA works with local communities through its Risk MAP program to collect updated data on flood hazards. As weather patterns shift and development continues, flood zones can change, which can put new properties in the path of floodwaters.

An American flag flies on the porch of a home in a flooded neighborhood on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

What to do if you are in a flood zone

It doesn’t take feet of water to cause thousands of dollars in damage. Even an inch of floodwater inside a home can lead to ruined flooring, structural issues and long-term concerns like mold.

"Most homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage," FEMA said. "Flood insurance is a separate policy that can cover buildings, the contents in a building, or both, so it is important to protect your most important assets — your home, your business, your possessions."

Flood insurance can be expensive, but it is important when flooding strikes. In Texas, only around 7% of all homes are covered under flood insurance, meaning some people severely impacted by the recent deadly flooding could be responsible for the damage to their properties.

A Texas state flag flies in a yard filled with debris on July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

If you find your home is in a flood-prone area or you simply want to be better prepared, experts suggest following the RISK framework:

•R: Reduce your risk: Take action around your property to lower the chance of flood damage when heavy rain strikes. This ranges from having a working sump pump in your basement to reporting clogged storm drains on your street.

•I: Insure your risk: Talk with a representative with your home insurance company to assess your needs. Some homeowners may want to purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

•S: Share information on risk: Talk with your neighbors who may face a similar flood threat.

•K: Know your risk: Use tools like FEMA's Flood Map Service Center to understand the risk of flooding in your area. Residents can also contact local officials and emergency management offices for more specific information for their location.