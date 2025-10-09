Jerry unleashing downpours, strong winds in northeastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Jerry is near the islands of the northeastern Caribbean and is bringing downpours, gusty winds, and rough seas. Jerry will pull northward this weekend before potentially impacting the Azores next week.

This image of Tropical Storm Jerry was captured on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Wind shear has distorted the wind and rain shield of the storm. However, torrential downpours have the potential to lead to dangerous flash flooding into the start of the weekend in the islands of the northeast Caribbean. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Before Tropical Storm Jerry moves away from the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean, dangerous conditions from flash flooding and damaging winds will affect the region into the start of the weekend.

The center of Jerry made its closest approach to the Leeward Islands on Thursday night.

While Jerry was not well organized, it was producing torrential rainfall in some of the eastern islands of the Caribbean. Beneath the downpours, there is the likelihood of significant flash flooding.

As of Friday morning, Jerry was a tropical storm with 50-mph winds. The storm was beginning to make more of a northward turn and was traveling swiftly along at 17 mph. Strong upper-level winds (wind shear) are causing the showers and thunderstorms to become stretched south-to-north.

"The center of Jerry will be closest to the Leeward Islands from Thursday night to Friday morning," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. After that, the center will pull away from the Caribbean.

Gusty winds and drenching squalls will extend well away from the eye as the storm changes its shape.

Significant impacts are forecast in the northern part of the Windward Islands to the south and also farther to the east in the Leewards, as well as the British and United States Virgin Islands. Most of, and perhaps all of, the rain will stay to the east of Puerto Rico.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes rates Jerry as "Less than one" in the northeastern Caribbean, with potential for greater impact if the storm strengthens quickly.

"A general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast over the Leewards. Rainfall will generally total 2-4 inches nearer to the eye, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches in isolated spots," Pydynowski said.

Residents and visitors to the islands should be prepared for downed trees or washed-out mud and rocks that could block area roads.

Seas will build up surrounding Jerry as the storm moves along and gains strength. Surf conditions along some of the beaches in the islands can be dangerous for swimming. Small craft and larger shipping and passenger vessels could face dangerous conditions.

"Wind gusts of 40–60 mph are expected and can cause localized power outages," Pydynowski said. Some of the strong gusts can be accompanied by thunderstorms.

From later Friday through the weekend, Jerry will take a curved northerly path over the central Atlantic, leading the storm away from the Caribbean and to the east of Bermuda.

Jerry is forecast to transition to a tropical wind and rainstorm over the North Atlantic late next week, potentially impacting the Azores. It will briefly become a hurricane beforehand.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists have already dubbed a future system a tropical wind and rainstorm that has the potential to inflict major damage along a portion of the U.S. Atlantic Coast from late this weekend to early next week.

Thousands of miles to the east, a separate storm spinning over the North Atlantic, north of the Azores, has become the season's 11th tropical storm, taking the name of Karen.

During next week, a tropical wave of low pressure moving off the coast of Africa may strengthen into a tropical storm over time. The next two names in the queue for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are Lorenzo and Melissa.

