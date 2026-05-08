Tumultuous temperatures, frost risk to continue through mid-May in Midwest, Northeast

A roller coaster ride of temperature extremes, punctuated by some afternoons worthy of shorts, but also mornings with frosts and freezes, will continue through mid-May before a warmer pattern takes hold.

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AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish says showers and thunderstorms will disrupt weekend plans for the Southeast and Northeast. The rain, however, will also provide much-needed drought relief for the South.

The wild temperature swings that the Midwest and Northeast have endured dating back to April show no signs of ebbing through mid-May, as AccuWeather meteorologists say conditions will err on the cooler side through next week.

"For those itching to get out in the garden and get plants in the ground across the Midwest and parts of the interior Northeast, waves of chilly air diving southward out of Canada through the middle of next week may put those plans on hold," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

While the risk of frosts and freezes will reemerge for some in the coming days, it is not all bad news, as brief episodes of nice and warmer weather will intermingle with the chill, as well as much-needed rainfall.

A mixed bag for Mother's Day weekend

An active weather pattern containing multiple weak storms and fronts will change the weather on an hour-by-hour basis across the Midwest and Northeast this weekend.

In the Northeast, the weekend will start out relatively cool and damp, while large swaths of the Midwest will enjoy a fleeting warmup.

"There will be a brief spike of warmth to start the weekend, as temperatures head into the lower 70s in places like Chicago on Saturday before cooling again on Sunday," said AccuWeather Lead Morning Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Upper portions of the Midwest closer to the Canadian border will be comparatively cooler, mostly in the 50s, as a cold front will have already moved through. As that front approaches Chicago, and other cities such as Detroit, rain and even thunderstorm chances will increase, especially later in the day.

"A few showers could dampen the start of the weekend in the Windy City, but there will likely not be enough rain to significantly impact outdoor activities, such as the White Sox game tomorrow evening," said Pydynowski.

A small area may even experience thunderstorms with gusty winds and brief downpours on Saturday around the eastern Great Lakes region and closer to dark in the eastern mid-Atlantic.

Meanwhile, to start the weekend, much of the Northeast will still be holding onto the cool weather that ended the week, with temperatures remaining around 10 degrees below historical averages, along with areas of rain.

Like the Midwest a day earlier, a brief warm surge will then arrive on Mother's Day along the Interstate 95 corridor, with temperatures headed to around 80 in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, while New York City and Boston top 70.

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The word 'brief' should be emphasized, as signs of yet another cooldown will arrive as early as late Sunday, with showers and even thunderstorms signaling the arrival of the cold front in the Northeast. While the rain is much-needed in parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England, where drought conditions were ongoing, it will not amount to much through the last night of the weekend.

"The cooler weather across the central and eastern U.S. has bottled up a majority of the available moisture across the Southeast," added Buckingham. "As a result, while passing showers and storms across the Midwest and Northeast can bring some rain, it will not nearly as intense as what was observed during April."

Cool, frosty conditions early next week, but how long will it last?

By the start of the new week, the cool weather will stretch from Minnesota to Massachusetts and everywhere in between. A pair of mornings will bring with it additional chances for late-season frosts and freezes, yet again delaying the start of the growing season for millions.

On Monday morning, a large swath of the Midwest and western and central Great Lakes region, especially outside of metropolitan areas and away from large bodies of water, will endure temperatures again near or below freezing for a few hours, potentially damaging sensitive plants.

By Tuesday morning, this zone will shift to the east, encompassing the eastern Great Lakes, interior Northeast and central Appalachians. Even the near-suburbs of some big cities like Buffalo, Cleveland and Pittsburgh will run the risk of a damaging frost, if winds are light enough.

A hard freeze can even occur in some sheltered valleys in northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, severely compromising any gardens that were already planted.

In between and beyond the chilly nights through midweek, temperatures will only manage to top out in the 50s and 60s for most, some 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-May.

For those pining for warmer, more summerlike conditions, which were experienced briefly in the middle of April and again earlier this week, there is some good news in the longer-range forecast.

According to AccuWeather's team of long-range forecasters, much of the second half of the month will feel more like late spring should, if not warmer.

"This may end being a good time to catch up with outdoor projects and gardens," said AccuWeather Lead Long Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. "Across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, it may also be a good period for pool openings right around the Memorial Day holiday weekend."

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