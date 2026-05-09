Severe thunderstorms to focus across parts of the Plains, Gulf Coast

A multiday risk of severe thunderstorms will focus across the Plains and Gulf Coast into Monday, bringing hail, flooding downpours and damaging winds.

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Many trees were snapped and toppled along this highway in Brookhaven, Mississippi, on May 7. Local officials reported injuries and damage to more than 200 homes after the storm moved through the area.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to erupt across parts of the Plains and Gulf Coast into Monday, peaking on Mother's Day, which can interrupt any outdoor holiday plans. Numerous rounds of storms and downpours can focus over the same corridor each day, which could also raise the risk of flash flooding.

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Severe storms to blossom on Mother's Day

Severe thunderstorms will focus farther south and east Sunday and Sunday night from Texas to Mississippi. Severe storms can be numerous in San Angelo, Texas, where AccuWeather meteorologists have a moderate risk.

"Storms are expected to form across Oklahoma before pushing south and east into Texas and Arkansas through Sunday," AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. "Those storms will continue tracking farther south and east overnight, extending the risk farther south across Texas and into portions of Louisiana and Mississippi."

Hazards, including destructive hail, flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts, can occur in any strong or severe thunderstorm.

Individuals with outdoor plans to celebrate Mother's Day are urged to have multiple ways to receive warnings and have a plan to seek shelter when severe weather strikes.

Farther south and east, rounds of downpours and storms are expected across much of the Gulf Coast through Sunday, which can also put a damper on any outdoor plans. Any rainfall will be beneficial, as much of the area is in severe to extreme drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Storms in this zone will interact with very moist air streaming in from the Gulf, raising the risk of localized flash flooding. A highly localized risk of severe thunderstorms can also occur. These storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

Risk to focus farther east Monday

On Monday, the risk will shift farther east than in previous days, with a focus across portions of the Southeast from much of Florida to southern South Carolina.

The main threats from storms in this zone will be from hail, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and torrential downpours. Those traveling along portions of Interstate 10, 75 and 95 should prepare for travel delays due to severe weather.

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