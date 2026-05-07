Mississippi church members sang ‘Amazing Grace’ as tornado tore through building

The tornado in Purvis was one of at least 14 tornadoes that tore through Mississippi on Wednesday, prompting three tornado emergencies and destroying parts of multiple communities.

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A damaging tornado hit Purvis, Mississippi, impacting Coaltown Baptist Church and nearby homes on May 6.

Members of a Mississippi church prayed and sang together as they sheltered from a tornado Wednesday night that tore apart the church and destroyed nearby homes.

Video from Storm Chaser Brian Emfinger showed the aftermath of the tornado in Purvis, Mississippi, where Coaltown Baptist Church was heavily damaged.

Pastor Jimmy Breazeale said church members were finishing a meal when tornado sirens sounded. Everyone gathered in a back hallway behind the sanctuary to take shelter and began to pray.

“They were actually singing ‘Amazing Grace,’” Breazeale said.

Damage to Coaltown Baptist Church in Purvis, Mississippi, as seen from above, on May 7, 2026. (Image credit: Brian Emfinger/Corclips)

The pastor said members began singing to comfort each other during the most intense moments of the storm.

“One man looked outside, and he said, ‘It’s coming,’” Breazeale said. “The wall was just moving back and forth.”

The fellowship hall was destroyed, but no one inside the building was injured. The church steeple was also ripped off from the building and found in the parking lot.

“We didn’t realize it at the time, but the roof was gone,” Breazeale said. “Just total devastation. We were just thankful to God that we were all safe.”

The tornado in Purvis was one of at least 14 tornadoes that tore through Mississippi on Wednesday, prompting three tornado emergencies and destroying parts of multiple communities.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson, Mississippi, is expected to survey the tornado damage Thursday.