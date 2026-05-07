Severe storms to persist through Mother’s Day weekend as peak season ramps up across US

Severe thunderstorms will shift from the Southeast to the Plains into the weekend, while Gulf Coast downpours are to bring both flood risks and drought relief.

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Bernie Rayno breaks down the areas most at risk for severe weather in the coming days.

May is the peak month of the severe weather season across parts of the United States, and more thunderstorms will be on the prowl through Mother's Day weekend in some areas.

While May marks the peak of the severe weather season for the U.S. overall, conditions vary by region and from year to year, which can shift the peak earlier or later in some areas.

For example, in the northern tier of the Midwest and in much of New England, the historic peak of the severe weather season is still weeks away.

“The pattern conducive to severe weather is not letting up yet,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. “People, especially in the south-central and southeastern states, need to stay alert and have multiple ways to receive warnings that can wake them up at night.”

Powerful tornadoes tore across Mississippi on Wednesday night, destroying homes and leaving vehicles mangled. The dozen or so tornadoes that formed were likely spawned by only two supercell thunderstorms.

Wednesday night’s storms show that an extreme setup is not required to pose a risk to lives and property. There were only about 50 severe weather reports on Wednesday from Texas to Alabama.

"Some of the tornadoes from Wednesday night were rain-wrapped, which made them difficult to see and hear, and added to the danger," Douty said.

“The severe weather threat will shift east into Thursday evening, targeting parts of the Southeast with damaging winds, torrential rain and the potential for isolated tornadoes,” Douty said.

The risk into Thursday evening includes part of northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina.

"The risk of storms will return to the Plains on Friday and Saturday," Douty warned. While an outbreak of severe weather is not likely, it only takes one severe thunderstorm to inflict significant damage or pose a risk to lives. The tornado risk is low from Friday into Saturday, but a few of the strongest storms could still produce tornadoes.

"Some storms could produce hail, strong wind gusts and flooding downpours from Friday to Saturday,” Douty said.

On Friday afternoon and evening, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms from Oklahoma City to St. Louis, including much of southern and central Missouri, central and northeastern Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and northeastern Arkansas.

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Farther south, a larger zone of severe weather is forecast in Texas on Friday afternoon and night. The risk of severe thunderstorms will expand from the Rio Grande Valley in the afternoon to portions of central Texas at night, including the general vicinity of Houston, Austin and San Angelo, Texas.

On Saturday evening and night, a pocket of severe weather is forecast for portions of the Plains that includes central and northeastern Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas.

As on Thursday and Friday, the main threats will be damaging winds and hail on Saturday.

Roughly the same zone from Saturday will be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

Frog-strangling I-10 downpours to bring relief and cause trouble

Another severe weather risk of sorts will extend across the Interstate 10 corridor in the central Gulf Coast states through Sunday.

Torrential, repeating downpours may lead to significant ponding on some area streets and highways. Aside from the risk of localized flash flooding, the rain will be largely beneficial due to widespread long-term drought.

In this zone, 1–4 inches of rain is forecast, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches.

Much of this rain will overlap with a storm that brought soaking rain and chilly conditions during the final days of April.

As the storm system responsible for the downpours creeps eastward along the Gulf Coast this weekend, a highly localized risk of severe thunderstorms will also develop. These storms could produce brief waterspouts and rain-wrapped tornadoes.

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