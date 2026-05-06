Mother's Day forecast: Wet for some, sunny and warm for others in US

Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt plans across much of the East this Mother’s Day, while the West basks in sunshine, with some desert areas topping 100 degrees.

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"Mother's Day weather across the United States will be a tale of contrasts, with rainy or stormy conditions in much of the East and sunny, warm conditions in the West," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Whether taking mom out to the ballgame or a nice dinner or just spending time at home, here is what AccuWeather meteorologists are looking at across the country.

A placard to mark Mother's Day sits on the side of the first base bag in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Drips to downpours to dot the eastern U.S.

Areas of rain and thunderstorms will dampen a significant portion of the eastern half of the nation. The steadiest rain is expected across the eastern Great Lakes while thunderstorms will be most common from the Ohio Valley southward into central Texas, the central Gulf Coast and much of Georgia.

"While severe weather is not expected to be widespread, locally damaging thunderstorms may be possible in the Southeast, along with areas of heavy rain that will help ease drought conditions," Douty said. "It will still be a warm day in most areas."

While Mom may need an umbrella if heading out in Nashville, Atlanta and New Orleans, the rain could benefit her garden. The rain could be heavy enough to cause localized flash flooding from northeastern Texas to southern Louisiana and eastward into northern Florida and southern Georgia. Travelers along the Interstate 10 corridor should use caution.

If you’re planning an outdoor barbecue in these areas, closely monitor lightning and severe weather alerts. Picnic pavilions and covered porches do not provide adequate protection from lightning.

Any thunderstorms in Orlando or Miami are expected to be widely scattered.

Dry air is expected to spread southeastward, bringing a rain-free day to Minneapolis and Kansas City, Missouri. If you're taking Mom out for dinner in the Midwest, a jacket or sweater may be needed with widespread highs in the 50s to the low 60s F. Rain is likely in Chicago in the morning, with clearing possible in the afternoon. After a dry start, the day is forecast to turn wet in Pittsburgh and be wet much of the day in Detroit.

Dry air versus showers in I-95 Northeast

Dry weather is expected for Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Sunday—at least for part of the day.

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However, a pocket of rain-free conditions in the coastal mid-Atlantic, the central Appalachians and New England may get squeezed from the south and west during the afternoon and evening by showers and thunderstorms.

Mother Nature to do some cooking in the West

Much of the western half of the nation will be dry, but precautions from the heat may be needed. Be sure to keep Mom cool. Anyone outdoors for hours will need to stay hydrated, especially in the Southwest where temperatures are forecast to soar. Snow from this week's storm in Denver will be long gone.

"In the West, a large area of high pressure will bring widespread sunshine and hot conditions as a heat wave builds for the interior Southwest," Douty said. "Highs well over 100 in the Arizona, Nevada and Southern California deserts will challenge records with many areas experiencing their hottest day of the year so far."

Conditions along the California coast will be cool due to a sea breeze. Low clouds should give way to sunshine in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A fine Mother's Day in the Northwest is in store

Some of the most pleasant weather in the nation will be in the Northwest on Mother's Day, with sunshine and temperatures in the comfort zone.

Highs are forecast to range from the upper 60s in Seattle to the mid-70s in Portland, Oregon, and well into the 70s and 80s east of the Cascades.

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