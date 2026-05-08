3 hikers killed as Indonesia volcano spews ash 6 miles high

Mount Dukono erupted while about 20 climbers were on the slopes of the remote volcano, despite warnings to stay out of a restricted zone.

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Mount Dukono sent an ash cloud into the sky over Tobelo, Indonesia, on May 8 as the volcano erupted.

Three hikers were killed after Mount Dukono erupted on a remote island in eastern Indonesia, sending a towering column of ash roughly 6 miles into the sky and stranding climbers on the volcano’s slopes, local authorities said Friday.

The eruption happened at 7:41 a.m. local time Friday on Halmahera Island, according to Indonesia’s Geological Agency. The blast was recorded on seismographs for more than 16 minutes, the Associated Press reported.

Joint search and rescue (SAR) teams prepare to evacuate victims affected by the eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, Maluku Province, Indonesia, on May 08, 2026. At least three Singaporeans have been killed, while 17 others are still being searched for. (Photo by Basarnas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

North Halmahera police chief Erlichson Pasaribu said about 20 climbers had set out to ascend the nearly 4,445-foot volcano, even though climbing was prohibited because of the mountain’s high alert status. The hikers became stranded when the volcano erupted.

“There are three dead, two foreigners and one resident of Ternate,” Pasaribu told Kompas TV.

Hikers rushed to climb down after Mount Dukono erupted in Indonesia on May 8, killing at least three hikers and sending ash nearly 6 miles into the sky.

As of Friday afternoon, 14 climbers, including seven foreign nationals, had been safely evacuated, reports The AP. Five of those evacuated were injured, while rescue teams continued searching for other climbers believed to be trying to descend. Rescue efforts were slowed by rugged terrain, ash and continuing rumbling from the volcano.

The bodies had not yet been recovered.

Joint search and rescue (SAR) teams prepare to evacuate victims affected by the eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, Maluku Province, Indonesia, on May 08, 2026. At least three Singaporeans have been killed, while 17 others are still being searched for. (Photo by Basarnas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has banned activity within 2.5 miles of Dukono’s crater, warning of hazards including volcanic bombs, ashfall and toxic gases. Officials said the hikers were believed to have been inside the restricted zone when the eruption occurred.

Lana Saria, head of Indonesia’s government Geology Agency, said ash was drifting northward and warned that nearby settlements, including Tobelo City, should be alert for ashfall. She said the smoke could pose health risks and disrupt transportation, reports Reuters.

Mount Dukono is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and has been erupting almost continuously since 1933. Officials said activity has remained high, with nearly 200 eruptions recorded since March 30 and an average of about 95 eruptions a day.