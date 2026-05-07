Meet the first bald eagle born in Chicago in over 100 years

The eaglet hatched April 28 at a restored natural area on the city's Southeast Side, and Chicago residents are being invited to help choose what to name it.

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A bald eagle was released from a wildlife center in Hunter, New York, after recovering from being hit by a car six weeks ago.

For the first time in over 100 years, a bald eagle has been born inside the Chicago city limits.

The eaglet hatched April 28 in a nest located at Park 597, a natural area on Chicago's Southeast Side along the Calumet River. This comes after local birders and the Chicago Park District noticed nesting activity by a pair of bald eagles in February.

"We'd like it to be a regular occurrence, and for that to happen, we need the public's cooperation to see even more wildlife thrive in our urban parks," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

A photo of the eaglet that was born in Chicago on April 28, 2026. (Chicago Park District)

Park 597 sits adjacent to Indian Ridge Marsh, and together, the two areas form a 163-acre habitat corridor. The Chicago Park District assumed management of the property in 2019 and has since invested in significant ecological restoration work, using grant funding to remove invasive plant species, restore native vegetation and improve the wetland's direct connection to the Calumet River.

"Restoring park habitats to their natural state maximizes positive impact, making experiences like this one truly powerful," Ramirez-Rosa said.

While bald eagles have been spotted in Chicago in recent years, no chick had successfully hatched within city limits in more than a century, until now.

The Park District is asking the public to stay away from the nest site to avoid disturbing the eagles. Those in the area should keep a safe distance, remain on marked trails and leave drones at home, as they are not permitted on parkland without a permit.

The birth is also being celebrated with a naming contest. Chicago residents can submit name suggestions for the eaglet at https://bit.ly/NameTheEaglet2026 through May 15. Three finalists will be announced on May 19, with a public vote determining the winner by June 1.