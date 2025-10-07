Northeast drought leaves empty pumpkin patches, thirsty bees and fading Christmas trees

From Christmas trees to pumpkins to dwindling wells, the Northeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic are facing a worsening dry spell with far-reaching impacts on local communities.

Drought conditions are hitting agricultural industries especially hard, but the effects are far-reaching in the Northeast this fall.

Many eastern and central parts of the United States have been dealing with persistent drought, with dry conditions dominating much of the Northeast starting in August. Vermont is experiencing its worst drought conditions since the U.S. Drought Monitor began in 2000. Chicago measured only about 15% of its typical total rainfall in September. The result has been a widespread expansion of drought across both regions.

Like most droughts, these regions are facing degraded water quality, dwindling supplies, and heightened risks of wildfires. However, as dryness deepens across the Northeast and parts of the mid-Atlantic, its effects are beginning to stretch far beyond the usual concerns, killing Christmas trees in Vermont’s Green Mountains and devastating Maine’s pumpkin crop.

Even when tropical moisture has teased relief, it hasn’t delivered. At the start of October when former Hurricane Imelda sent high clouds over parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, no rain fell anywhere north of Washington, D.C. Here are a few of the impacts to watch:

Christmas trees dying in New Hampshire

Every year, major cities like New York receive Christmas trees from their northern neighbors. But now, because of the protracted stretch of dry weather, New Hampshire’s Christmas tree farms are losing large numbers of young trees. This past summer was the 11th driest on record in parts of the state, with some farms receiving barely half their usual rainfall. At Noel’s Tree Farm in Litchfield, saplings just five years old and recently transplanted trees from Canada are struggling the most. Mature trees are under stress as well.

Even when rain inevitably starts to fall in good quantities again, the impact of the past year won't be confined to this holiday season. Because Christmas trees take around 13 years to reach a marketable height, the die-off happening now could leave lasting gaps in supply for years.

This is a dead Christmas tree seedling in a field of dead seedlings at Smolak Farms in North Andover, Mass., that died during drought, Aug. 18, 2016. (Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Farmers are scrambling to adapt to the conditions. Some have started grouping smaller trees beside larger ones in hopes that shared root zones and shade will help conserve moisture. Others are experimenting with limited irrigation where possible or adjusting planting schedules. Still, with groundwater reserves low and no guarantee of a wet rebound this fall, the long-term outlook for the industry — and for the trees that line living rooms and city plazas each winter — remains uncertain.

Pumpkin crops decimated in Maine

Pumpkin farms in Maine are facing one of their worst seasons in recent memory as drought wipes out fields that typically supply both locals and tourists each fall. For Country Pumpkins owner Tim Chesley in Corinth, it's the most devastating year he’s seen. Despite planting 40 acres, his farm received barely half its normal rainfall, and most of the crop failed outright. The loss is so severe that Chesley has had to purchase pumpkins from growers farther north, where conditions were slightly less harsh, just to meet basic demand.

Volunteer Teena Larson works in a church pumpkin patch, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in San Antonio. Drought in some areas have resulted in higher prices for pumpkins at the grocery store or pumpkin patch. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Normally, these farms are a fall hotbed for u-pick outings, grocery stores and local events. However, with fields sitting nearly barren, communities are facing the ripple effects at the height of the fall season. What's more, a single wet season won’t quickly undo the damage from this year’s drought.

Honey production dropping in Maine

Not everyone loves bees, but most people love honey. Beekeepers across Maine are warning of reduced honey yields as drought sharply limits nectar production. With flowering plants producing less, bees have fewer resources to sustain hives and create surplus honey. Some producers say they’re already holding back on harvesting to ensure colonies survive the winter, raising concerns about supplies and prices in the months ahead.

Water buffalo trailers in West Virginia

In Randolph County, West Virginia, drinking water shortages have become so severe that officials are rolling out “water buffalo” trailers—large portable tanks used to supply communities whose wells and local systems are running on empty. The county acquired several of the trailers through a federal surplus program and is using them to provide temporary relief in the hardest-hit areas.

Vermont wells running dry

Homeowners in Vermont are increasingly being forced to replace shallow or spring-fed wells that have dried up under worsening drought conditions. Some residents have gone weeks without running water before installing new drilled wells, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars. The problem is becoming more extensive as groundwater levels continue to fall heading into the colder months.