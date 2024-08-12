What everyone should know about these 3 most common types of flooding

Flooding can strike in various forms, each with its own life-threatening potential. To stay safe, there are three common types of floods with very distinct dangers you should know about.

There are three distinct types of flooding that can happen during a tropical storm. Do you know what they are?

Flooding can strike in seconds or days in various forms, each with its own life-threatening potential. However, all types of flooding should be taken seriously.

“Sometimes people are not taking flooding situations as seriously as a tornado or hurricane or a big blizzard and sometimes can underestimate the power that water," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. "Unfortunately, that claims a lot of lives.”

To stay safe, especially during a tropical storm or hurricane, there are three common types of floods with very distinct dangers you should know about.

Storm surge: A coastal onslaught

Drone footage shows the small community of Suwannee, Florida, swamped with water from the storm surge of Hurricane Debby on Aug. 5.

Coastal flooding occurs when water is pushed onshore during strong storms, such as hurricanes or tropical storms, or during high tide cycles.

"Storm surges are interesting," Kerry Emanuel, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at MIT said. "They are one of the major sources of damage caused by hurricanes. They are like tsunamis, but they are not generated by earthquakes but by hurricane winds."

Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm's winds. This is historically the leading cause of hurricane-related deaths in the United States. On average, inland flooding and storm surge are far more likely to result in deaths and property damage than wind speed alone. Storm surge and large battering waves can result in large loss of life and cause massive destruction along the coast.

"This is the result of the strong winds of a tropical storm or hurricane over hundreds of miles, sweeping the top layer of water onto land and that will lead to coastal inundation...Big-time flooding can travel miles inland." AccuWeather Meteorologist Geoff Cornish explained.

Flash floods: Nature's sudden fury

Streets were flooded in New York and Pennsylvania on Aug. 6, after severe storms brought heavy rain to the region.

Flash flooding happens when rainfall exceeds the ground's ability to absorb it. This causes water levels to rise quickly, causing a swift, unexpected deluge that can surprise people. These floods strike like lightning—swift and merciless, claiming lives silently.

Low-lying areas with streams, rivers and storm drains are most at risk of flash flooding, according to the NWS.

A car is submerged in floodwater in Fayetteville, North Carolina. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/WxChasing)

“We’ve seen many situations in recent years where people are caught off guard by just how quickly water can rise in a flash flooding situation," Porter said. "That’s why we call it flash flooding because it happens very quickly.”

•Get to higher ground, especially if you live in a flood-prone or low-lying area.

•Obey evacuation orders. If authorities tell you to evacuate, do it immediately. Lock your home, and disconnect utilities and appliances if you have time.

•Practice electrical safety. If water levels rise to cover electrical outlets or cords, do not enter the room or your basement. Stay out of water that may have electricity in it, especially if you see sparks or hear crackling or buzzing noises.

River flooding: The silent menace

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer witnessed firsthand the flooding along the Peace River in Arcadia, Florida, onboard a boat delivering supplies to communities on Oct. 1, 2022.

When rain pours relentlessly or snow melts in abundance, rivers swell beyond their banks. Communities nestled near these waterways face a perilous dance with rising tides.

River flooding can last days and sometimes weeks, unlike flash flooding. Just 6 inches of moving water can sweep people off their feet, 12 inches can carry away most cars, and 2 feet of moving water can carry away large vehicles.

This driver in Pearl, Mississippi, found herself stuck in floodwaters after driving around barricades on Jan. 14. Fortunately, she was not hurt.

Never try to drive on flooded roads. You don't know the condition of the roads under the water. Road beds may be washed out, creating deadly scenarios, hence the national safety campaign: Turn around, don't drown.

“Communities near these waterways face a perilous reality,” Porter emphasizes. “River flooding demands respect.”

Remember, regardless of the flood type, danger lurks. Stay vigilant, respect the elements, and safeguard your community.