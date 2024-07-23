What is a haboob and how do they form?

A haboob is a massive wall of dust and sand, often seen during the monsoon season in the southwestern United States and other dry land area regions throughout the world.

Copied

A large dust storm, or haboob, sweeps across downtown Phoenix Saturday afternoon, July 21, 2012. Dust storms are common across Arizona during the summer, and walls of dust more than a mile high can blanket an area in a matter of seconds, sometimes reducing visibility to zero. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Joaquin Ramirez via Storyful

For those residing in the desert, dust storms are a familiar occurrence. However, the term “haboob” might be a new addition to their vocabulary. A haboob is a massive wall of dust and sand, often seen during the monsoon season in the southwestern United States and other arid regions across the globe.

How haboobs form

Haboobs are born from the winds of decaying thunderstorms or intense showers. As the storm’s winds plummet, they scoop up sand and dirt from the ground, creating an outward push. This phenomenon can stretch for hundreds of miles and persist anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.

Two men were driving in Tolleson, Arizona, when a massive dust storm whipped through the city. They’re amazed at the power of the storm as it blasts around their car.

The scale of haboobs

These dust walls can soar up to 10,000 feet, and wind gusts can reach a formidable 50 to 70 mph — powerful enough to topple trees and whisk debris into the air.

The dangers of haboobs

While haboobs may offer a stunning visual from a distance, they pose significant hazards. Visibility can plummet to mere feet, presenting extreme danger to motorists. Additionally, the poor air quality can lead to respiratory difficulties for anyone caught outside.

These residents filmed the moment a haboob moved over their house in Campo Verde, Brazil, on Oct. 16.

Safety measures

When a haboob approaches, it’s crucial to seek shelter indoors immediately. If you find yourself driving during a haboob, the safest course of action is to pull over and wait out the storm.

Haboobs are a natural spectacle unique to desert landscapes, but they also remind us of nature's power. By understanding how they form and the risks they pose, residents and visitors can better prepare and stay safe during these impressive yet perilous dust storms.