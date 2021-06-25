How to beat a heat wave without air conditioning
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 26, 2021 8:40 PM EDT
Volunteers are warning people experiencing homelessness in Portland, Oregon, about a dangerous heat wave, while handing out bottled water and popsicles.
Summer has officially begun in the U.S. and rising temperatures across many regions of the nation are currently acting as proof. For many people, that means cranking up their air conditioning and enjoying a cool day inside, but for others, battling heat can be a bit more tricky without air conditioning.
Luckily, for those who do not have air conditioning in their homes, there are still ways to keep cool while temperatures skyrocket this season.
In preparation for a record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, the National Weather Service in Seattle shared some tips for residents without air conditioning on how to keep cool as the mercury shoots upward.
Keeping lights off when they are not in use and keeping blinds closed to keep out the sunlight are two ways they suggested to keep cool without air conditioning.
As the Pacific Northwest gears up for record-breaking heat, many residents without air conditioning are now in search of ways to keep cool as temperatures rise. (Getty Images/Ariel Skelley)
Ceiling fans can be helpful, but be sure the blades move counter-clockwise while they turn, as counter-clockwise creates a breeze but clockwise just mixes the air, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Maxwell Gawryla explained. Make sure to dust off the blades as well.
While they can certainly be useful under some circumstances, it is important to keep in mind that using a fan only helps to a certain point, Gawryla warned. If the RealFeel temperature is at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, having a fan can actually create the opposite of the desired effect.
"When the RealFeel temperature gets hot enough, your body will be sweating and actually cooling the air immediately around it and aiming a fan at you can actually increase the heat, blowing air hotter than your body temperature at you," he explained.
The NWS also recommends using sheets and bedding with breathable fabric to help you stay cool through the night. Wearing loose clothing has the same effect.
In addition, the agency suggested not cooking -- at least inside. If possible, cook outdoors, such as on a grill, to keep the heat from building up inside your home.
Many people may reserve the use of ice packs for injuries, but using them on a hot day can be beneficial too.
"You can further help cool your body down by applying cool items to your skin, especially on areas of your body which have major arteries near the skin (for example, the neck, armpits and groin)," Gawryla said. This cool down method allows your body to distribute the now-cooler blood to the rest of your body, "helping your core temperature stay at a safe level."
Individuals that have a basement in their homes can hang out in there to enjoy the cooler air. Gawryla explained that staying in lower levels of your home will be cooler than the upstairs.
"Warm air is less dense than cold air and, as a result, higher floors will see heat rise to them while lower levels will remain notably cooler," he said.
A recent Twitter thread posted by Nyssa Oru on the topic of staying cool in the heat also provided some suggestions to residents without air conditioning. One of their suggestions was to fill a bathtub with ice water and use a fan to blow the cool air coming from the bath into the rest of the air. They said bowls would also work, but "volume is on your side" with a larger body of water such as a tub.
Using reflective barriers when the sun shines directly on your windows can also help prevent the sunlight from heating up the inside of your home, they say.
Some more general tips on how to keep cooler in the heat are to drink a lot of water and only go outdoors for a limited amount of time during a heatwave. The NWS also reminded individuals that do leave their homes during hot days to double check to make sure there are no children or pets in their car before they get out to prevent any hot car deaths from occurring.
Staying hydrated is a key method to stay cool during hot days and prevent heat-related illnesses. (Getty Images/mikroman6)
"The best thing to keep in mind is remaining hydrated to let your body take care of itself," Gawryla said.
If you have to work in the heat, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests drinking eight ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes to keep hydrated. It is also essential to drink water before and after working and if you don't have enough water before you begin, you may not be able to catch up with hydration as you continue to work, the CDC says.
"Staying hydrated can be the difference between being uncomfortable and being dangerously hot," Gawryla said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo