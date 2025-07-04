Heat, humidity to return to the East

Summertime heat and humidity are set to return quickly to the Northeast, following a brief cooldown behind Thursday’s storms that brought hail and gusty winds.

So far in 2025, there have been 13 hot car fatalities reported in the U.S. Six of those fatalities have occurred since June 22. Amber Rollins of Kids and Car Safety explains the dangers of hot cars.

The Fourth of July is expected to be ideal for outdoor activities with temperatures near the historical average and low humidity in much of the Northeast. The only caveats are a bit of haze in parts of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania from Canadian wildfire smoke and a few showers in northern Maine.

Otherwise, anyone who is planning a barbecue or a trip to the beach or has plans to take in fireworks displays should have no weather issues into Friday evening. However, heat and humidity will be lurking not far to the south and west.

Gradual increase in temperatures and humidity Saturday

As high pressure shifts south and east on Saturday, winds will turn more southerly, bringing a slight increase in heat and humidity. While the most intense conditions will remain to the west, residents can expect a noticeable difference from Friday. Despite the warmup, the entire region should stay dry with plenty of sunshine.

Heat and humidity to peak early next week but not everywhere

Hot and humid air will quickly overtake much of the interior portions of the mid-Atlantic and New England. This will not rival the heat wave from last month, but temperatures will again be above historical averages, and some record highs may be challenged.

Along the coast in the mid-Atlantic, temperatures may be a bit lower, but the humidity could actually be higher. This will be due to a tropical rainstorm that will spread rain and clouds northward from the Southeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting this rainstorm to strengthen to a tropical storm before making landfall in South Carolina. Although it will lose wind intensity as it moves northward and northeastward, the aforementioned clouds and potentially rain will cause temperatures to be lower in those locations.

This heat wave not be as intense and widespread as the one in June, and it won't last as long. Clouds and thunderstorms are likely to spread over more of the Northeast starting Tuesday. This will keep humidity high but hold temperatures down.

Overall, temperatures will be closer to historical averages. However, the abundant amount of moisture in the air will still make it very muggy. In addition, any showers and thunderstorms will impact outdoor plans. Even after the tropical rainstorm dissipates, showers and thunderstorms with high levels of humidity will likely remain through the middle and potentially even the end of next week.

Despite the upcoming heat being fairly short-lived, the historical averages for temperatures do not typically peak until late July or early August.

